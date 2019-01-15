• Lady Bulldogs Hit 100 —

The Earle Lady Bulldogs basketball team scored early and often in a triple-digit offensive onslaught against the Cross County Lady Lady Thunderbirds, winning 101-30 in a game shortened by the AAA sportsmanship rule clock. The Lady Bulldogs (11-2, 6-0 in Class 2A Region 6) return to the hardcourt tonight against the Lady Indians of Marked Tree. Game time is 6 p.m.

***

• Earle Bulldogs

Basketball —

The Earle Bulldogs picked up a win over the weekend, beating Cross County 66-37. The Bulldogs (11-5, 7-0 in Class 2A, Region 6) return to action tonight at home against The Marked Tree Indians (122, 5-0 in CLass 2A, Region 6). Tip-off time for the boys game is 7 p.m.

***

• Marion Patriots

Basketball —

The Marion Patriots beat Searcy at home last Friday night, 81-77. The Lady Patriots defeated the Lady Lions, 47-43. The Patriots hit the road tonight to take on Mountain Home. The Lady Pats (9-7, 1-1 5A East) will play the Lady Bombers (9-7, 1-2) at 5 p.m, followed by the Marion boys (10-3, 3-0 5A East) against the Raiders (7-3, 1-0) at 6 p.m.

***

• West Memphis Blue Devils Basketball —

The West Memphis Blue Devils lost to Nettleton Friday night, 39-37. The Lady Blue Devils fell to the Lady Raiders, 60-43. Both teams pick up Class 5A Conference play tonight on the road against Jonesboro. The Blue Devils (13-4, 1-2 5A East) take on Jonesboro (12-4, 3-0) at 7 p.m., while the Lady Devils (8-5, 1-2 5A East) and the Lady Hurricane (10-5, 1-1) tip off at 6 p.m.

***

• West Memphis Christian Basketball —

The West Memphis Christian Black Knights basketball team returns to action this evening on the road. The Knights have one more away game before returning home on Tuesday, Jan. 22, for Freshman Night.

***

• ASU Mid-South Greyhounds Basketball — The ASU Mid-South Greyhounds had their five-game winning streak snapped over the weekend, falling on Saturday to Southern Arkansas University Tech, 87-83. ***

• Delta Gymnastics classes —

Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.c om, Sara Fenter – sfenter@ fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. For more information or to register, inquire via e-mail at info@mystudiogray.com, or call (901) 303-6221.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic —