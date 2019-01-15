HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, January 16, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You have lots of energy now because your ruler, fiery Mars, is in your sign for the rest of the month! This makes you bright-eyed and bushy-tailed!

You are quite proactive about financial matters today. If you want to buy something, you will. If you want to act on a moneymaking idea, you will.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional and energetic than usual. It also makes you a bit luckier than all the other signs! Yahoo!!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Whatever you do, working behind the scenes or working alone today will be productive. In fact, whatever you do will likely impress bosses and VIPs!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) A discussion with a female friend or acquaintance will be lively and interesting today! You might even get into a competition, especially if it involves a group.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) People are talking about you today because they notice you. Meanwhile, you’re in a playful, prankish mood! Do you care that others are talking about you? Not really.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Travel plans look so appealing! Today you want some adventure and a chance to do something different and stimulating! Travel, if possible, or be a tourist in your own town.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is an excellent day to discuss inheritances and shared property issues, because you will defend your own best interests very well. Let’s face it — that’s half the battle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Hey, this is no biggie. Just smile and be nice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Do something so you feel you are better organized. Tidy the back seat of your car. Reorganize messy areas. (You’ll feel so much better.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a great date day. It’s also a wonderful day to schmooze with others or enjoy sports events and artistic performances. It’s also a fun day for activities with kids.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) A conversation with a female family member will be lively today! It might deal with money or a discussion about possessions. Whatever the case, you won’t back down.

YOU BORN TODAY: You appear confident and innovative. Others admire your determination, persistence and positive attitude. This is a fun-loving, social year! Enjoy the blessing of heightened popularity and warm friendships. Be grateful for who you are and what you have. Appreciate the happiness and beauty around you. You will make an important choice this year. Remember: Happiness is having alternatives.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)