Memphis Express set for home opener Feb. 16

New Alliance of American Football inaugural season kicks off next month

The NFL is down to its final four, and the Super Bowl is just a few weeks away, but after that?

“It’s getting closer. A new professional football league and a thrilling, innovative and interactive sports fan experience is just around the bend. As we greet the new year, let’s make sure to add to our list of resolutions one must-do: Watch The Alliance of American Football.”

That’s the message that upstart professional football league the AAF is spreading as their first games ever are on the horizon — just watch and see if you enjoy it.

The inaugural season of The Alliance begins Feb.

9, and what we’ll all be seeing for the first time is a league of opportunity, a proving ground of eight teams and a pro football concept that enhances the action on and off the field like never before.

Here are four reasons why you need to tune in starting the week after the Super Bowl: 1) It’s Football!

This one’s the no-brainer of all no-brainers. You love the game and you can’t get enough of it, and you’ll be getting it at a very high level right after the NFL season ends. The eight teams are building rosters full of players with experience in the NFL or brilliance in college and hopes to play at the highest level.

The desire for greatness is there and should show up between the lines from Day 1.

2) These Guys Know What They’re Doing It’s not just the players that are making this league such an exciting undertaking. The league cofounders are Charlie Ebersol, whose father, Dick, revolutionized sports on TV, and NFL Hall of Famer Bill Polian. The league’s executive team includes former NFL greats Troy Polamalu, Justin Tuck and Hines Ward. The team general managers have more than a combined century of experience building teams from scratch. And the coaches are a who’s-who of football legends: Steve Spurrier, Mike Singletary, Dennis Erickson, Rick Neuheisel, Tim Lewis, Brad Childress, Mike Riley and Mike Martz.

3) Great Cities, Great Names, Great Uniforms San Diego gets back a football team with the Fleet. San Antonio gets one on the map with the Commanders, as does Salt Lake with the Stallions.

Arizona honors firefighting heroes as the Hotshots.

Memphis rocks and rolls with the Express while Atlanta will create its own legend with the Legends.

Orlando shines with the Apollos while Birmingham will be as tough as its namesake: Iron. The uniforms and symbols are cool, but the relationship these teams are already building with their fans, from season-ticket lines to social-media crowds, are cooler.

4) It’s A New Football Frontier The Alliance of American Football is going to be the game you love, but it’s going to have its own identity, too. Games won’t have TV timeouts and they’ll have fewer ads than the broadcasts you’re accustomed to. There won’t be extra-point kicks, only two-point conversions after touchdowns. And there won’t be kickoffs.

There’s going to be a whole lot more, too. Get ready. The Alliance is almost here.

The Memphis Express opens the season on the road, traveling down Highway 78 to take on the Birmingham Iron on Sunday, Feb. 10, but football fans won’t have to wait long to see the home team in action. The Express’s home opener will be Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Liberty Bowl.

Tickets are on sale now.

By the Times Sports Staff