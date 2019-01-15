News Briefs

• LUPUS Foundation of Arkansas Support Group Meeting – This evening at 6:30 p.m. at Levi Hospital Boardroom, 2nd Floor, 300 Prospect Ave., Hot Springs. Speaker Dr. Carlotta Wells. Topic “Lupus and Your Feet.” All meetings are free and open to the public. Contact person Jamesetta Smith at 501-5259380 or 800-294-8878.

Monday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at 812 E. Broadway, West Memphis. The public is invited.

• Introduction to Gardening Class –

Crittenden County Community Gardens Covering the What, Why, When and How of gardening for those who have never grown anything. Focusing on edible gardening, low cost gardening, limited space gardening, no-till and chemical free and community gardens at Woolfolk Library in Marion on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. Register online on our Facebook page.

• Memphis Herb Society – is now seeking applications for its 2019 “Herban Renewal” grant program. The herb society annually awards small grants to nonprofit organizations that plan to use herbs in beautification and educational projects. Recipients of the grants agree to make a presentation of their project at a meeting of the society. Schools, libraries, churches, garden clubs etc. are encouraged to apply.

To get an application, send an email requesting an application form tomhsherbanrenewal@ gmail.com. To be considered for a grant, completed applications must be received by March 5.

• The Bellamy Brothers –

Saturday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the EACC Fine Arts Center in Forrest City. Tickets available online at www.eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480 ext. 352.

• MLK Day, 51st National Anniversary Celebration –

Monday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, 420 S. 15th St., West Memphis. Sponsored by Crittenden County Christian Coalition, Crittenden County Pastors, Ministers and Churches. Schedule: Community Round-Table Discussion, 9 a.m. Topic: Teen Pregnancy – Let the Father Raise the Child. Worship & Recognition Service, 10:30 a.m. Luncheon, 12 Noon. For more information call 870206-5191 or 901-343-9479.

• Hope House Ministries Food Give-Away – The next food give away will be Feb. 8th. Please call for your appointment on Jan. 21st. 870732-4902.

• Family Caregiver Support Program of East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Meeting – For residents in the area will be on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Senior Live Center, 318 Tyler St., West Memphis. Area caregivers are encouraged to attend. There is no fee to attend. For more information call Janis Waddy at 870-4943300. To refer a senior to home care call 800-467-3278 or visit www.e4aonline.com

• West Memphis City Council Meeting – Postponed until Thursday, Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at West Memphis City Hall.

• AARP Driver Safety Class – will be hosted at East Arkansas Family Health Center located at 900 N. 7th Street in West Memphis on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Class time is from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The class is open to everyone age 21 and above. If you are an AARP member the price is $15.00 and you must bring your Red and White AARP Card. If you are not an AARP member, the cost is $20.00. A Certificate will be presented to all attendees at the end of the class to take back to their insurance companies for a discount. RSVP to Tamara Hood at 870-6362418.

• DeltaARTS Trivia Challenge – Monday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. To register your team (up to eight members) for the 2019 Trivia Challente contact Kelly Pouncey at 870-732-6260 or at kpouncey@deltaarts.org. Entry fee is $600 ($300 for non-profits or groups of friends).

• 46th Annual Knights of Columbus Oyster Supper –

In memory of Frank Alpe and Rodney Russell, Wednesday, Feb. 6 from 4:30 until 8 p.m. at V.F.W. Post, 5225 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Ticket price $35 per person. For tickets call Tom Meyers at 901-849-6133.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

• After School at Risk Program – Total Deliverance Cathedral Church is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at the following locations: Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle, supper M-F at 3:15/snacks at 4:15-5 p.m. Saturday and days of no school from 12 until 1:15 p.m. New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd, Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7 p.m./snack at 7:45-8:15 p.m. Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree, supper from 7:45/snack 8:309:30 p.m. Every Sunday from 12 p.m./snacks at 1:15 p.m. Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 131 Front St., Parkin, supper M-F after school at 4:15-5 p.m./snacks at 5-5:30 p.m. Whole Truth Church, 524 2nd St., Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7:308:15 p.m./snacks 8:15-8:45 p.m.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties. Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates in Earle –

Crittenden County Health Department, 841 Ruth St., Earle. Office hours are the first Wednesday of the month and every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Birth Certificates are $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates are $10 ($8 for each additional copy).

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-735-8803 after 4 p.m.

• Families in Transition –

provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide “Safe Dates” Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in “Safe Dates”, please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• G E M Academy – Inside

The Word on the Move Tabernacle, 2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. We offer education enrichment classes for children 1st to 3rd grade. For more information or to register for 2018 contact our School Director Mrs. Marlena Davis at 870-394-4792.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Edmondson Councilmembers Meeting –

Meeting permanently changed to 9 a.m. every 2nd Monday of the month.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Literacy Council seeking tutors – The Literacy Council of Crittenden County at ASU Mid-South is looking for adults with at least a high school diploma/GED interested in one-on-one tutoring of functionally illiterate adults.

Training provided. Call Jacki Murase at 870-733-6834 or emailmurase@ midsouthcc.edu.

• Free GED Classes – Call to schedule a pre-test at ASU Mid-South. Adults 18 and over, call ASU Mid-South Adult Education at (870) 7336871. Students 16-17 years old should call East Arkansas Youth Services at (870) 7394219.

• Community Development Institute Head Start Program – Applications taken for Head Start. 870-9311172. To apply, call 870-4000300, 870-400-4067, 870792-8137 or 870-931-1172 or go by the Head Start Center at 111 Jackson or 204 Graham in West Memphis or 1124 Throgmartin in Earle.

• Health Resources of Arkansas – Outpatient and day treatment services alcohol/ drug or compulsive gambling problems. For information call 735-2499.

• East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging – Foster grandparent volunteers needed. Call Tracey Higgins-Clayton at 870-336-2274 or 1800-680-6950.

• Looking for a pet? — Call the Marion Animal Shelter at 739-5412. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $75 for cats. 1101 L.H. Polk Ext. Blanket donations accepted.

• AA meetings – Monday through Saturday at noon and Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park St., West Memphis.

• Free Aerobics Class –

Mondays and Thursdays 6 to 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 215 N. Missouri, West Memphis, Deneke Hall enter at Missouri Street entrance. Bring light hand weights and a mat. For questions call the church office at 735-1805.

• Hughes Satellite Clinic –

Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., closed Tuesday and Thursday, Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 870-339-4181.

• Civil Air Patrol – Cadet meetings for ages 12 and up Mondays at the West Memphis Boys/Girls Club from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Contact LTC Larry Webster at 870-225-6849.

• 4-H Clubs – Crittenden County 4-H Shooting Sports Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. 4H Horse Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. at the County Extension Office, 116 Center St., Marion. The 4-H Pet Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Double Tree Stables in West Memphis at 4 p.m. Philadelphia Ministries SEEDS group meet Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

• Anthonyville Community Meeting – Second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the community building.

• Bingo – St. Michael’s Catholic Parish hosts Tuesday night bingo. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Games at 7, 18 or older, smoke free, alcohol free.

• City of Edmondson –

Monthly City Council meeting 9 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the Town Library. The public is invited.

• Clarkedale City Council –

Meeting 6 p.m. second Monday of the month.

• Crawfordsville City Council – Meeting the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the city hall.

• NAACP Meeting –