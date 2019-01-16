ASU Mid-South comeback falls short against SAU Tech

Greyhounds lose to Rockets on the road

From ASU Mid-South Sports

w w w.asumidsouthsports .com

The Greyhounds fell behind at the half after giving up 10 first-half three-pointers and then ran out of time in a second-half comeback, falling 87-83 to SAU Tech in Camden, Arkansas.

After leading early, the Greyhounds saw the Rockets go on a hot streak from the arc to build a 53-43 halftime lead. The Greyhounds then limited SAU Tech (11-7) to only 34 second-half points but just couldn’t finish the comeback as time expired.

ASU Mid-South (10-4) shot a solid 47 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the threepoint line while connecting on 81 percent of their free throws and outrebounding the Rockets 42-34. However, between SAU Tech hitting 13 three-pointers for the game and scoring 28 points off 24 Greyhound turnovers, the home team grabbed the victory.

Ike Moore led the Dogs with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting while Jalen Lynn, Jalen Sasser and Christian White scored 13 points each. White completed the double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds, and Shaheed Halk scored 12 points to go with a game-high 7 assists and 4 steals.

The Greyhounds begin a four-game stretch on the road this weekend. Saturday, Jan. 19 the team travels to North Arkansas College for a 2 p.m. game.

On Monday, Jan. 21, the Greyhounds take on Crowley’s Ridge College JV at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Jan. 24, the team is at National Park College for a 6 p.m. tilt, and the Greyhounds rap up the tour at St. Louis Community College on Saturday, Jan.

26, at 3 p.m.

ASU Mid-South basketball returns to the Dog House on Monday, Jan.

28, taking on Northwest Mississippi Community College. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

In their loss to SAU Tech, Ike Moore (left) led the Greyhounds with 16 points. Christian White (right) scored 13 points, coupled with a game-high 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Photos courtesy of ASU Mid-South