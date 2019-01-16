Flu Season Death Total Approach ng a Dozen in Arkansas

ADH reports 11 deaths from disease this year From Meg Mirivel Arkansas Department of Health LITTLE ROCK – 11 people have now died from influenza in Arkansas this flu season, including one pediatric death, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The ADH's weekly flu report noted that the state has reported “regional” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a geographic spread and a “low” level of intensity.

Since September 30, 2018, over 2,700 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. The majority of reports came from Benton, Sebastian, Washington, Pulaski, Garland, Craighead, Lonoke, Faulkner, Van Buren, Saline, and Ouachita.

The CDC has reported a total of 13 pediatric deaths nationwide this season.

The Arkansas Department of Health has created this influenza reporting website to track and record lab confirmed cases of flu and to replace the fax-based reporting system. Providers and facilities are encouraged to use this secure website to report individual flu case information. This information enables ADH to gain an accurate picture of the impact of the flu on Arkansans generally, and specifically by age groups, geographic location, and type of circulating strains.

With this information, ADH can better and more effectively target our response measures and communications to those areas that are being the most seriously impacted.

Signing up is a one-time process; therefore, when reporting a flu case you need only login and enter the patient’s information.

You can enter more than one facility or provider and different users can report for the same facility if needed.

After you log in, please use ‘Enter Influenza Case Reports’ from the ‘Influenza Cases’ drop down menu at the top of the screen to get started. You can add a new report, save a record to work on it later and view and export your saved record. You can also apply filters to your data, and edit or change your user profile information.

Every provider can only view the records they have entered along with aggregate state data.

Please notify us by phone at 501-537-8969 if

outbreak in a community or institution, and of any suspected influenza patient with a history of travel to SE Asia or any avian flu endemic area.

If you have any question or difficulties using the website, please visit healthy .arkansas .gov.