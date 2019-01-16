Ask Dr. Keith Roach M.D

Is fast heartbeat and low energy just a part of aging?

DEAR DR. ROACH: My heartbeat is around 98100 per minute. I checked with my primary doctor, and she said it’s normal, as I am getting older. (I’m 48 now, female, and other than heartbeat, my health is normal.) My doctor checked my blood and said everything is normal except low calcium.

I can work all day long, but I can’t run even three minutes. Do you think I have a heart problem or am just getting older like my doctor said? — V.N.

ANSWER: The normal pulse rate in an adult is between 60 and 100, and you are very close to the top of the range. While it may be normal, it is worth considering the possibility that this may be a more significant issue.

Anytime I hear an explanation of “you’re just getting older,” it raises a red flag to me. Getting older does bring changes, but you are only 48 (not old at all!).

Low calcium is an unexpected finding as well.

The main other concern I have is your inability to run for three minutes.

This all leads me to suspect that there might be more to your story. If you haven’t yet had an evaluation of your thyroid, you should. An echocardiogram, showing heart structure and function, might be reasonable, and I suspect a cardiologist would be likely to order one. The electrical function of the heart could be tested with an office EKG and a 24-hour monitor if there is further concern after the office EKG. Finally, low calcium can go along with low albumin in the blood, which might indicate a nutrition issue. I think you need a more thorough evaluation before ascribing symptoms to getting older.

If no condition is found, an exercise regimen should help you tolerate more activity and slow your heart rate.

