Text TheTimes.

^1 Today I ran into the Walmart Market in Marion to get batteries for my thermostat. I was in a big hurry and stepped in line behind a lady that was almost through checking out. As I approached the cashier she took the batteries off the belt and handed them to the cashier to add to her bill. I had the money in my hand to pay, she just shook her head. It was such a blessing, because it was a display of genuine love for brother/sister! It shamed me because how many times have I missed an opportunity to bless someone else. With all the negative talk about our community. I got a huge dose of “the good” in our community. Let’s all reach out and continue in the spirit of that lovely lady. [Editor’s Note: Well, that is indeed a lovely story. You know, it’s easy to get cynical and jaded about the world we live in these days, so I would gladly welcome any more stories anyone out there in our readership might have. We recently asked on our Facebook page followers to share stories about “Who has made a difference in your life?” and this is certainly, while small, a positive thing. “A little act of kindness can change a heart” is more than something to put on a coffee mug]

What’s going on with the Marion Police Dept.?

Is Mayor Fogleman coveing up something again as usual? [Editor’s Note: Well, after Monday’s newspaper came out, they called up here and cancelled their subscription to the Times. Is that what you ’re talking about?] We want to thank our police officers for their great work..Let us all pray for their safety… I agree with the Friday comment… I did not think the mayor who was elected was the best person for the job., but I wish the governing body well.. Concerning Friday’s comment, about the election… it was just two men in the runoff and many people did not come out to vote.. The two men had different skin colors…

we have not seen to much of a difference, from any of the governing bodies, Okay shoe on other foot…

so give the man a chance…I did not vote for the mayor, .but I accept him as my mayor… Have not seen an economic gain in our city., not a great gain like our city to the north of us..!! A long time ago..people said West Memphis would never have a college!.. My husband and I signed the petition and people we knew laughed at us.. I think West Memphis will survive!! [Editor’s Note: I’m a big fan of the “dot-dot-dot” method of separating thoughts… I like the way it looks… anyway, you’re right that the only option that makes sense for those who did not support Mayor McClendon’s candidacy is to get behind the man now. He’s in office for the next four years and any success he has will be a success for the entire city. I’ve used this before, but my old boss at the dog track used to tell us, “If you can't be part of the solution, at least don’t be part of the problem.” All that can come from continuing to whine about voter apathy or crying doom and gloom is create an atmosphere of defeat. West Memphis has problems, but West Memphis also has potential] ifc >ji I am blessed my paper carrier is a very good one hats off to Eddie!! [Editor’s Note: Thanks for the encouragement! We acknowledge that many of our readers have been experiencing trouble with their delivery. We are working on a long-term solution, so hang in there with us!]

ifc >ji In reference to the Text the Times published on January 9th, your comments in regard to the very low pay for the Marion Police officers was to attack the leadership of the department for not being open and transparent with your paper. The person who submitted the text was telling the truth about why so many Marion officers are leaving. In the 1980’s the Marion Police Department under the leadership of Mayor E W Bigger Jr was one of the highest paid departments in the county now it is near the bottom of the list. All of this changed when the elected leadership changed in 1994. It seems that the powers to be do not appreciate the sacrifices that the officers of this department make fir us the citizens of Marion. West Memphis is attracting officers by offering a 5,000 sign on bonus. They also pay their officers several thousand dollars a year more than Marion does. Unless the mayor and city council change their ideas of how to pay their officers the tenure of the officers ofn the Mai on Police Department will surely continue to fall. On the police radio scanner in recent weeks, if you would listen, there gave been many shifts with only 3 officers working. They do not have enough officers to cover this town and the ever increasing criminal element that they have to control. [Editor’s Note: Recent news has shown that there are clearly problems going on with the Marion Police Department. And I hope no one thinks we are just looking to hang the MPD out to dry here. I hav lived here my entire life, and I remember when Marion had (and only needed) a few police officers. I grew up with cops like John Griffin, James Wilson and Gary Kelley patrolling the streets and telling me to keep my bike off of Military Road. I respect the job they have to do and wish them nothing but success. But the Marion of 25 years ago isn’t the Marion of today and there is a definite need for a quality (and well-compensated) police force in the city] i|i %

I really dislike the way the carriers roll up the newspaper. Like a scroll and it it so hard to read unless you flatten it out. Please tell the carriers to stop. Fold it up! [ Editor’s Note: I swear I have done all I can do about the “scroll-style”…

but I will bring it to the attention of our circulation department (again) and see if I can get it stopped] In the latest news from the world of industrial negotiations comes an update to ‘smoko’ time. No longer do workers want or demand time off to attend to their addiction to cigarettes but to a new form of addiction – Facebook.

Some workers are actually asking for breaks during the working day to check their Facebook pages with tacit approval from their employers. The question as to which is more addictive is not so easy to resolve.

Cigarettes are physically addictive and quite likely to eventually kill you whereas Facebook is psychologically addictive and likely to kill your social skills which most would think is the better of the options.

The committee behind the latest edition of ‘Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders’ (Edition 5) recognise many forms of addiction and is considering further investigations of sex addiction and Internet gaming disorder although not yet a Facebook specific addiction. In time there will probably be far more people ‘suffering’ from Facebook addiction. It’s time to face the Sun and fresh air rather than the indoor alternative of Facebook although facing a paper book is also encouraged. [Editor’s Note: On the surface, “phone addiction ” just sounds ridiculous, I know. But, I feel absolutely naked without my phone within reaching distance. Yes, I goof around on Eacebook and play games and watch stupid cat videos on YouTube, but I also depend on it to be in constant communication with what’s going on in the news (as is my job), and with two sons across the state in college, I like knowing that I will be available to talk to them if needed. As with anything, moderation is important.

Apple recently added a weekly “screen time” report for iPhone users to monitor how often they are on their phones and what apps they are using. I’m was pretty embarrassed to see my first summary. It was about five hours daily. No, not all of that was spent crushing candy, but it did make me a little more self aware, and I’m happy to report that I’m averaging between two and three hours a day over the past few weeks]

