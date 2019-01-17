• Blue Devils Softball Fundraiser

— Come out to Colton’s Steakhouse & Grill in Marion on Tuesday, Jan. 22, beginning at 5 p.m. to help out the West Memphis Blue Devils Softball Program. Mention Blue Devils Softball while enjoying your meal and a portion of the proceeds will go toward the softball program.

CASA 5K

— Need a new year’s goal? Want to support a great organization? Start getting ready for the 3rd annual CASA 5K. Details are still being finalized but the event is set for May. CASA (Court Appointed Special Avocates) of the Arkansas Delta is a multi-county nonprofit that helps children in crisis, particularly those in the foster care system. For more information, find CASA Arkansas Delta on Facebook.

• Spring Volleyball

Sign-ups

—■ Registration is now underway for the J.W. Rich 2019 Spring Volleyball season. Stop by the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., or on Saturdays during basketball season to sign up. Register by Friday, Feb. 1 to receive a $10 discount on the $50 registration. Play is open to girls ages 8 to 18 (must be 8 before the start of play). $50 annual membership dues are also required if not already paid). For more information, visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club’s Facebook page.

• ASU Mid-South

Greyhounds Basketball

— The ASU Mid-South Greyhounds begin a four-game stretch on the road this weekend. On Saturday, Jan. 19, the team travels to North Arkansas College for a 2 p.m. game. On Monday, Jan. 21, the Greyhounds take on Crowley’s Ridge College JV at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Jan. 24, the team is at National Park College for a 6 p.m. tilt, and the Greyhounds rap up the tour at St. Louis Community College on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m.

ASU Mid-South basketball returns to the Dog House on Monday, Jan. 28, taking on Northwest Mississippi Community College. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.

com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@ fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. For more information or to register, inquire via email at info@mystudiogray. com, or call (901) 303-6221.