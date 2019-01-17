ASU Mid-South drops a pair to SAU Tech, Itawamba CC

Greyhounds set to hit the road for a four-game

From ASU Mid-South Sports

www.asumidsouthsports.com The Greyhounds fell behind at the half after giving up 10 first-half threepointers and then ran out of time in a second-half comeback, falling 87-83 to SAU Tech in Camden, Arkansas.

After leading early, the Greyhounds saw the Rockets go on a hot streak from the arc to build a 5343 halftime lead. The Greyhounds then limited SAU Tech (11-7) to only 34 second-half points but just couldn’t finish the comeback as time expired.

In the loss, ASU Mid-South shot a solid 47 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point line while connecting on 81 percent of their free throws and outrebounding the Rockets 42- 34. However, between SAU Tech hitting 13 threepointers for the game and scoring 28 points off 24 Greyhound turnovers, the home team grabbed the victory.

Ike Moore led the Dogs with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting while Jalen Lynn, Jalen Sasser and Christian White scored 13 points each. White completed the double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds, and Shaheed Halk scored 12 points to go with a game-high 7 assists and 4 steals.

On Monday, Itawamba Community College proved to be too much for ASU Mid-South. Even the home-court advantage wasn’t enough to keep the Indians from rallying.

Cartisco Brown scored eight of his team-high 17 by going eight-for-eight from the free throw line in the final minutes of the Indians’ 84-77 win at The Doh House.

The Indians (6-7) erased a 14-point halftime deficit to pick up the road win to snap a two-game losing streak and put the Greyhounds on one of their own.

Shamar Brown made a pair of free throws at the 8:35 mark of the second half to give the Indians their first lead of the game, 57-56, since 2-0 at the start of the contest. ICC used a 5-0 run to pull away for a 66-61 advantage before the Greyhounds (10-5) rallied to make it a 76-74 game with a minute left to play.

Former Earle Bulldog Travonta Doolittle of Hughes and Brown both went two-for-two from the free throw line in the final 49 seconds of the game to lockdown the win.

Doolittle finished with 15 points and Ma’Darius Hobson scored all 12 of his total points in the second half. Kendricus Carlton added 13 and Shamar Brown chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Mid-South freshman guard Jalen Lynn led the Greyhounds with 16 points in a losing effort.

The Greyhounds begin a four-game stretch on the road this weekend.

Saturday, Jan. 19 the team travels to North Arkansas College for a 2 p.m. game.

On Monday, Jan. 21, the Greyhounds take on Crowley’s Ridge College JV at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Jan. 24, the team is at National Park College for a 6 p.m. tilt, and the Greyhounds rap up the tour at St. Louis Community College on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. ASU Mid-South basketball returns to the Dog House on Monday, Jan. 28, taking on Northwest Mississippi Community College. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

Former Earle Bulldog Travonta Doolittle (23) was a key player in the Indians’s comeback win against the ASU Mid-South Greyhounds Monday night. Mid-South’s Jalen White(below) led the scoring for the Greyhounds in the loss.

Photo courtesy of ICC Sports