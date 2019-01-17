Extra Work Required but Nice Catches Reported

Paying attention to details can lead to landing some whoppers

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com Very few reports in this week’s Fishing Report were glowing with any “excellent” days, but there were a few decent submissions here and there. It appears fishing is dealing with the kind of issues that come with heavy rains and back-and-forth temperatures of this odd winter, some days dipping down into the 30s before suddenly hitting the mid-60s under full sun just 48 hours later.

Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.c om (870-955-8300) provided us with the photo (above right) of a happy angler with a rainbow trout from this past week.

Crawford said water levels on the Spring River are running at 400 cfs (350 average) and water clarity has been poor. Lot of rain last week has the river up a bit and poor clarity, but it will clear quickly due to being spring-fed. Should be back to normal by the weekend. He says to check the springriverfliesandguides. com/blog for latest reports on river conditions. Also, be extra careful wading with the higher river flow.

The reporters from the Little Red River advise the same: watch the water and check either the listings from the Corps of Engineers or Southwestern Power for generation schedules at the Greers Ferry Dam.

The lake has been above normal pool of late.

Our regular reports from the Arkansas River advise staying off that water until the high level and current drop.

That means heading to calmer lakes, and Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop has some hot spots via her customers: Lake Ouachita has been doing well on crappie, as quite a few pink crappie minnows been going there from her store; and, at DeGray Lake, the Bobby Garland in blue ice color in various styles, the 2-inch Slab Slayer, Baby Shad and Scent Wigglers have done well. One of her customers caught some crappie at Harris Brake Lake off No. 12 bass minnows.

Also another customer has done well on the crappie there with 1/16-ounce orange jighead with white/chartreuse and the 2-inch Bobby Garland Slab Slayer jigs.

Lou Gabric at Hummingbird Hideaway Resort on Norfork Lake said Tuesday morning proved to be a perfect time to be out fishing for stripers after he did some scouting on Monday.