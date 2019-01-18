A few moreducks

By John Criner

Times Outdoor Columnist The recent severe cold and snow in the St. Louis area has finally made some “new” ducks start to work our decoys. It is not up to normal standards for this time of year, but an improvement of what we have been trying to work.

Almost perfect camouflage and very little motion by the hunters is still a requirement for success. It only takes a single flashing face to flare a flock or a single.

While hunting over the weekend in the Mississippi River back waters, we saw many more mallards than the week before, but the set up had to be almost perfect or the birds simply sailed away to more water in the woods. The weather was the same cloudy and rainy conditions that have plagued the duck hunters for almost the entire duck season. When hunting in the woods, bright sunlight and crisp temperatures are the best because it provides shadows to hide the hunters. Duck boats are generally large and camouflaged and it takes skills to make them blend into the woods. Also the sunlight highlights the decoys making them more appealing to the birds.

It’s about time for the crappie fishing to get serious. All fish feed though the entire year, but the cold weather seems to encourage them to go on a feeding spree. When the weather has been decent, the fishermen at Horseshoe have been catching some nice fish and reasonable numbers. The trolling and spider rig boats are having the most success at present when the weather allows them on the lake. Horseshoe can get extremely rough on windy days.

The lake is too high to get under many of the piers.

The trolling fishermen are using jigs tipped with live minnows. Fishing will get much better as the weather improves. Some readers ask why Papa Duck talks about the weather so much.

Both hunting and fishing is greatly influenced by the weather.

Monday night was the Manly Monday Wild game Supper at West Memphis 1st Baptist Church.

A crowd of about 100 enjoyed deer, duck, fish, deer chili, corn on the cob, and too many more good foods to mention. Retired fire chief Wayne Gately sang our National Anthem the way it should be sung and it was great to see 100 men, put their hands over their hearts, and join in singing. Preacher Josh Hall gave a short sermon on “being a man.” Josh is not a hunter or fisherman, but he does a great job of being “a fisherman of men.” This was truly good food and fellowship.

Papa Duck has had very good response to the Legends story about Sterling Briggs and please send me your story about Sterling so we may all enjoy that memory. There are many more outdoor legends that my readers know, so let us all share them.

As duck and archery deer season wind down, be sure to take that young hunter with you. He may in time become a “legend”. Lakeside Taxidermy appreciates doing your trophies at a fair price, fast service, and giving you a quality mount. We may all start looking for the fishing pole sooner than normal! Send some pictures and tales.

Don’t forget to Ask The Game Warden.

