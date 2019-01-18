HOROSCOPE

Saturday, January 19,2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks. Enjoy schmoozing with friends! This is a good time to discuss your dreams for the future.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Bosses, parents and VIPs will admire you in the next four weeks because you look attractive to others. Work with this! (Ya think?) GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Travel will be appealing in the next four weeks. You want to take a course or study. Do anything that broadens your horizons!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) In the next four weeks, you will focus on inheritances, shared property, insurance issues and the wealth of others. Roll up your sleeves and dig in!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Partners and close friends will be a big focus for you in the next four weeks. Meanwhile, you’re going to need more sleep and more rest. Respect this.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You want to get better organized in the next four weeks. This is why you will ponder how to best manage your life. (Good stuff to think about.) LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Lucky you! The next four weeks are one of the best times to party, have a vacation and enjoy yourself in the entire year! The bottom line is you want to be free to do your thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Home, family and your private life are a top priority in the next four weeks. You might want to cocoon at home more than usual, which is just fine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because of a busy schedule.

Short trips and increased reading, writing and studying will make demands on your time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You are never casual about money. You want security in your future, which is why you keep an eye on your cash. In the next four weeks, you will give your earnings much thought.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) The next four weeks are the perfect time to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. You will attract important people to you. Yeehaw!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Keep a low profile in the next four weeks.

Use this time to set goals for your new year ahead (from birthday to birthday).

YOU BORN TODAY: You are determined, decisive and resilient. You have a kind, generous nature. Take care of yourself this year so you are a strong resource. Nurture relationships you value. Focus on your personal responsibilities to family as well as to yourself because service to others is important this year.