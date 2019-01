Marriage Licenses

Jan. 1 Christian Chevez, 21, and Bridgett Martinez, 19, both of Memphis Robert B. Overton, 64, of Dobson, Texas, and Laretta Williams,

59, of Allen, Texas

Jan. 3

Jimmy Costello, 43, and Katherine

M. Gorman, 46, both of

Memphis

Jan. 4 Cagney T. Leonard, 31, of Saskatchemuan, Canada, and Tina M. Warren, 32, of Byhalia, Mississippi Damien Thomas, 37, and Kawana L. Turner, 22, both of West Memphis Michael Euell, 40, and Andres Rico, 30, both of Byhalia, Mississippi Jackey V. Bohanon, 40, and Ashley M. Craft, 30, both of West Memphis Jan. 7 Timothy A. Sapp, Jr., 38m and Alana L. Rawls, 35, both of Townsend, Georgia Fausto D. Ramirez, 32, and Micaela L. Raymundo, 27, both of Memphis Elevia Rodriquez, 41, and Wendy E. Peraza, 37, both of Memphis Ronald E. Malone, 50, and April A. Woodward, 47, both of Proctor Talmadge T. Jaco, Jr., 35 and Jessica L. Blanton, 31, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi David A. Rodriquez, 38, and Rosa H. Matamoros, 44, both of Memphis Terry L. Dukes, 56, and Vee A.

Freeman, 58, both of Memphis Hector L. Guzman, 36, and Jadai Vergara, 20, both of Memphis Jan. 8 Dorfirio Tecumxec, 26, and Janette R. Zuniga, 38, both of Ecru, Mississippi Jesus A. Garcia, 27, and Ana L.

Tellez, 45, both of Memphis Jan 9 Roger Obed Ruiz, 37, and Melissa A. Mata, 26, both of Memphis Clinton Jones, 68, and Gwendolyn Isabell, 55, both of Turrell Jan. 10 Vernie B. Reed, 48, and Jamie N.

Reed, 43, both of Crawfordsville Abdelino A. Triqueros, 23, and Anyi G. Rodriques, 21, both of Jackson, Tennessee Frazier Geter Jr., 58, and Angie D. Lewis, 39, both of West Memphis Jan. 11 Cordarrell A. Murray, 31, and Hope L. Morgan, 36, both of West Memphis Richard R. King III, 39, and Lindsay N. Huffman, 32, both of Hernando, Mississippi Felix Villeda, 38, and Judith B.

Lopez, 35, both of Memphis Hector M. Juarez, 37, and Juana A. Olivo, 37, both of Memphis Ivan D. Montoya, 49, and Grisel C. Rincon, 56, both of Memphis Jan. 14 Jose E. Gonzalez, 21, and Adelissa Colindres, 21, both of Memphis Jose G. Cisneros, 41, and Elizabeth Palacios, 39, both of Memphis Cesar Fajardo, 40, and Erika Primo, 31, both of Memphis Divorce Petitions

Jan. 3 Theola Mack-Bames vs. Charles Barnes Fredrika S. Curry vs. Marcus Antonio Curry Jan. 4 Melissa E. Scott vs. William C.

Scott Jan. 7 Princess More vs. Johnny Moore Jan. 9 Christina Simmons vs. Randall Simmons Wendy Sain vs. Russell Sain Kathleen Gatewood Walsburg vs. Gerald Oneal Walsburg Marion Police Reports

12-31-18- 1:57pm-310 Angelos Grove – Persons in Disagreement 12-31-18- 10:00am- 353 Park-Persons in Disagreement 12-31-18 – 3:00pm – 129 Cottonwood Cove – Criminal Mischief 12-31-18-6:37pm- 3440 1-55 Service Road – Persons in Disagreement 12-31-18 – 9:43pm – Military Road – DWI / Careless and Prohibited Driving 01-01-19 – 5:00pm – 107 Military Road #19 – General Information 01-01-19 – 7:00am – 549 Par #11 – Theft of Property / Aggravated Robbery 01-01-19 – 2:00am – 811 Dennis Foster – Criminal Mischief 01-01-19 – 9:44am – Earle, Ar Theft of Property 01-01-19- 11:21am-203 Delta – Runaway 01-02-19- 10:11am-419 Birdie #10 – Criminal Mischief 01-02-19 – 8:30am – 66 Ash Cove – Criminal Trespass 01-02-19-2:00pm-2910 E.

Service Road – Theft of Vehicle 01-02-19-6:15pm- 18 Willow-Terroristic Threatening 01 -02-19-3:12pm – 3*26 Dozier General Information 01-03-19 – 12:30pm – 91 Neely Cove – Theft of Property 01-03-19- 1:20pm-439 Birdie #10 – Assault on a Family Member 01-03-19 – 8:00am – 305 Toni Theft of Property 01-04-19- 10:00am- 113 Henry – Theft of Property 01-04-19- 1:21pm – 816 Dennis Foster Cove – General Information 01-04-19- 1:00pm-413 S.

Birdie #7 – Theft of Property / Residential Burglary 01-04-19 – 5:07pm – 384 Springdale – Criminal Mischief 01-04-19 – 5:22pm – 382 Springdale – Criminal Mischief 01-04-19 – 10:00am – 914 Lackey Road – Theft of Property 01-05-19 – 3:25am – Dozier Circle – Possession of a Controlled Substance 01-05-19 – 6:44am – Highway 77 – Suspended Driver License / No Proof Liability Insurance / Unsafe Vehicle x 2 01-05-19 – 4:00pm – 503 Rivertrace Cove – Criminal Mischief 01-05-19 – 3:15pm – 54 Willow Harassing Communications 01-06-19 – 2:06am – 3635 W1-55 – Persons in Disagreement 01-06-19 – 10:00am – 801 Angels Way – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief / Theft of a Firearm / Theft of Property 01-06-19 – 10:00am – 801 Angels Way – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief 01-06-19 – 10:00am – 801 Angels Way – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief 01-06-19 – 10:00am – 801 Angels Way – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief 01-06-19 – 9:30am – 4001 Commercial Center #6 – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Firearm / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 01-06-19 -9:30am -4001 Commercial Center #6 – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 01-06-19 – 9:30am – 4001 Commercial Center #6 – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief/ Theft of Property 01-06-19 – 9:30am – 4001 Commercial Center #6 – Breaking and Entering 01-06-19 – 5:45pm – 523 Par #4 Domestic Battery 01-07-19 – 7:03am – Hickory ORD 109 01-07-19 – 2:04pm – Regions Bank – Theft of Property x 2 01-07-19 – 1:00pm – 824 Marquette – Found Property 01-07-19 – 5:55pm – Block Fleeing / Suspended Driver License / Fictitious Tags / No Proof Liability Insurance / Following

Too Close

West Memphis Police Reports 12/31/18 -1/7/19 12/31/18 3:47 Ingram Boulevard / Southeast Service Road DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 12/31/18 12:49 Belmont THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/31/18 14:06 City THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 12/31/18 14:45 517 N28Th ST UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM FROM A VEHICLE 12/31/18 15:18 906 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/31/18 15:51 2950 E Jackson AVE 14 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN S5.000 12/31/18 16:30 593 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF LEASED, RENTED, OR ENTRUSTED PERSONAL PROPERTY 12/31/18 16:37 300 Martin Luther King Jr DR 223 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/31/18 17:44 2950 Autumn AVE 162 THEFT $ 1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 12/31/18 17:52 593 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF LEASED, RENTED, OR ENTRUSTED PERSONAL PROPERTY 12/31/18 17:54 Highway 77/ North Service Road THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 12/31/18 18:31 593 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF LEASED, RENTED, OR ENTRUSTED PERSONAL PROPERTY 12/31/18 19:10 593 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF LEASED, RENTED, OR ENTRUSTED PERSONAL PROPERTY 12/31/18 22:11 303 N Rhodes ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 12/31/18 23:56 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 12/31/18 23:58 2684 Beatty ST POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 1/1/19 0:41 1334 S Avalon ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 40Z 1/1/19 1:13 528 Wilson RD DISCHARGING A FIREARM IN CITY LIMITS 1/1/19 2:39 911 E Polk AVE 6 Robbery 1/1/19 3:33 512 Burns ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 1/1/19 3:42 1550 Ingram BLVD FOUND PROPERTY 1/1/19 4:53 909 N Roselawn DR DISORDERLY CONDUCT / CREATES HAZARDOUS OR PHYSICALLY OFFENSIVE CONDITION 1/1/19 5:57 1202 E Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY

DAMAGE)

1/1/19 13:54 407 Tulane DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $ 1,000 1/1/19 14:43 2007 E Service RD THEFT $25,000 OR MORE FROM VEHICLE 1/1/19 22:07 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $ 1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 1/2/19 2:11 219 N 26Th ST LOITERING 1/2/19 2:30 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/2/19 3:44 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/2/19 11:34 2416 E Barton AVE 1 BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 1/2/19 12:08 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/2/19 15:57 2950 E Jackson AVE 20 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/2/19 15:59 210 W Service RD 160 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/2/19 16:26 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/2/19 16:59 2113 E Jackson AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/2/19 20:44 2215 Oak Creek RD TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT A STRUCTURE WITH PURPOSE TO INJURY OR DAMAGE PROPERTY 1/2/19 22:29 South Avalon St. / West Jackson Avenue LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/2/19 23:59 North OK Street / Beatty Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 40Z 1/3/194:46 3102EPolkAVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 1/3/19 10:47 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/3/19 11:07 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 1/3/19 12:39 1100 Ingram BLVD FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/3/19 13:44 1850 N Avalon ST 98 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/3/19 14:02 505 Birch ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 1/3/19 14:15 221 Fallis DR GENERAL INFORMATION 1/3/19 15:06 608 S8Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 1/3/19 15:43 1611 Missouri ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/ DEBIT CARDS 1/3/19 17:07 Shoppingway/ Missouri TERRORISTIC ACT /SHOOTS AT A STRUCTURE WITH PURPOSE TO INJURY OR DAMAGE PROPERTY 1/3/19 18:20 210 W Jackson AVE B13 THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 1/3/19 20:35 2003 Van Buren AVE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/3/19 20:39 396 Three Forks RD 1 CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/3/19 22:19 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/3/19 22:34 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 1/3/19 23:37 Missouri Street / Shoppingway Boulevard DWI (UNLAWFUL ACT) 1/4/19 0:18 1700 Missouri ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/4/19 2:05 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/4/19 2:49 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/4/19 3:58 South 10th Street/ Tyler Avenue THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 1/4/19 11:28 216 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (INJURY/DEATH) 1/4/19 13:25 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/4/19 14:25 11th street / Broadway avenue LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/4/19 15:21 501 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT40Z 1/4/19 17:37 3901 Petro RD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/4/19 20:05 AR 147 Highway / Kuhn Road LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/5/19 0:29 500 W Broadway AVE BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 1/5/19 0:46 201 Pearce ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/5/19 1:15 707 S l9ThST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1 ST DEGREE 1/5/19 1:18 3210 E Polk AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/5/19 3:47 415 S Avalon ST 1 DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 1/5/19 4:02 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/5/19 4:37 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/5/19 5:03 300 W Service RD VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 1/5/19 11:02 512 N 16Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 1/5/19 11:48 500 W Broadway AVE BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 1/5/19 14:32 110 S lOTh ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/5/19 14:42 East Broadway/ Ingram DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 1/5/19 17:15 100 Court ST OBSTRUCTION OF FRONT WINDSHIELD, SIDEWINGS, SIDE WINDOWS, OR REAR WINDOWS 1/5/19 17:44 14th and McAuley NO VEHICLE LICENSE 1/5/19 18:13 1550 Ingram BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/5/19 20:57 798 W Service RD Robbery 1/5/19 22:11 S 15th St/ E Polk Ave POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/5/19 22:39 708 Baylor DR POSSESSION OR USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/5/19 23:55 708 Baylor DR POSSESSION OR USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/6/19 0:24 1550 Ingram BLVD PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 1/7/19 0:09 109 W Broadway AVE FORGERY 1/6/19 9:44 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (INSTATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/6/19 9:48 1405 Missouri ST A FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 1/6/19 12:07 337 W Broadway AVE OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 1/6/19 12:44 350 Afco RD REQUEST ARREST (INSTATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/6/19 17:13 1912 Van Buren AVE RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 1/6/19 17:48 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/6/19 19:32 16th and Van Buren POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 1/6/19 23:23 2300 Block of Goodwin BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURE POLICE, FIRE, CODE ENFORCE, CORRECTIONAL IN LINE OF DUTY 1/6/19 23:43 2209 E Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED