Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Lake Poinsett

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said, Wow, temperatures in the fifties. The fish must think it is “spring”. Maybe the fishermen think so too.

Bait sales have picked up. We are keeping plenty of minnows in stock.

Sorry we don’t have Lake Poinsett back yet and we are looking forward to that day. You may address your questions to “Game & Fish” and they will keep you up to date. Meanwhile, we at Lake Poinsett State Park are keeping bait and lots of fishing supplies in stock for you. Happy fishing!!

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina reported that the water is clear and at a normal level. No surface water temperature was available. Crappie were good on minnows and jigs. Bass reports were fair, but no other information was available. No reports on bream or catfish.

Spring River

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies & Guides said water levels are running at 400 cfs (350 average) and water clarity has been poor. Lot of rain last week has the river up a bit and poor clarity. Will clear quickly due to being spring-fed. Should be back to normal by the weekend.

Woolly worms with orange and red tails are working well. During hatches, size 10 nymphs work great.

Pheasant tails/hares ears.

Hot pink and orange Trout Magnets are working well for spin fishers. Be extra careful wading with the higher river flow.

White River

Triangle Sports said they have experienced a lot of rain recently, and that has curtailed all the fishing.