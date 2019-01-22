A Warm, Comfortable Night’s Sleep

Currently Overcast Today is forecast to be Much Warmer than yesterday. Chance of afternoon showers.

Tuesday 30% Chance of Rain Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. High 51° / Low 44°

Wednesday 100% Rain Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. Snow may mix in. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. High 49° / Low 26°