Combatting COLD 8lltl FLU Season

FAMILY FEATURES

When temperatures drop, the risk for illness, such as colds and the flu, rises. Each year, millions of Americans suffer from symptoms ranging from coughing, sneezing and congestion to aches, fevers and vomiting that can leave them feeling less than 100 percent.

While you may not be able to avoid illness entirely, you can take steps to protect yourself from the common cold and more serious bugs like the flu.

This cold and flu season, keep essentials on-hand from thermometers that can help you diagnose a fever quickly to humidifiers and heated blankets that can potentially help shorten your recovery time.

If cold or flu viruses happen to strike you or a family member this winter, it’s important to consult a medical professional with any health-related questions. Find more tips for fighting illness at eLivingToday.com.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images