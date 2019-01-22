Panzanella Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes Servings: 4

Dressing:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 eup white wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh black pepper Salad:

1 pound day-old Italian bread, cut into

1/2-inch cubes 8 ounces romaine lettuce, chopped

2 cans (10 ounces each) tomato wedges

1 can (151/2 ounces) garbanzo beans

1 can (141/2 ounces) artichoke hearts

1 can (3.8 ounces) olives

1 can (11/2 ounces) sliced radishes To make dressing: In small bowl, stir together olive oil, white wine vinegar, salt and pepper.

Set aside.

To assemble salad: In large bowl, toss bread cubes, lettuce, tomato wedges, beans, artichoke hearts, olives and radishes; drizzle with dressing.

