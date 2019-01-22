Panzanella Salad
Prep time: 10 minutes Servings: 4
Dressing:
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 eup white wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon fresh black pepper Salad:
1 pound day-old Italian bread, cut into
1/2-inch cubes 8 ounces romaine lettuce, chopped
2 cans (10 ounces each) tomato wedges
1 can (151/2 ounces) garbanzo beans
1 can (141/2 ounces) artichoke hearts
1 can (3.8 ounces) olives
1 can (11/2 ounces) sliced radishes To make dressing: In small bowl, stir together olive oil, white wine vinegar, salt and pepper.
Set aside.
To assemble salad: In large bowl, toss bread cubes, lettuce, tomato wedges, beans, artichoke hearts, olives and radishes; drizzle with dressing.