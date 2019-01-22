Slow Cooker Coconut Curry Chili

Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 4-8 hours Servings: 6-8 Nonstick cooking spray

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cans (121/2 ounces each) white premium chunk chicken breast, drained

1 can (141/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained

3 tablespoons red curry paste, plus additional, to taste

1/4 cup all-natural peanut butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 can (13 1/2 ounces) coconut milk

1 tablespoon fish sauce

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 can (151/2 ounces) chickpeas, drained

1 can (141/2 ounces) whole potatoes, drained and cubed

1 can (141/2 ounces) sliced carrots, drained

3 tablespoons lime juice, plus additional, to taste salt, to taste brown rice, cooked according to package instructions (optional) cilantro, for garnish salted peanuts, for garnish Grease slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.

Add onion, garlic, chicken, tomatoes, red curry paste, peanut butter, brown sugar, ginger, coconut milk, fish sauce and soy sauce to slow cooker.

Stir to combine. Cover and cook on high

4 hours or low 8 hours.

Uncover and stir in chickpeas, potatoes, carrots and lime juice. Taste and add lime juice and salt, to taste, if necessary.

Serve on top of brown rice, if desired, and garnish with cilantro and peanuts.