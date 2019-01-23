Coconut Oil: A Superfood That You Should Have Stockpiled

Legislation Could Make Medgar Evers Home a National Monument

Jackson, Miss. — Mississippi’s two senators have reintroduced legislation to designate Medgar and Myrlie Evers’ Jackson home as a national monument within the National Park System.

“The Medgar and Myrlie Evers home is of great historic significance to the civil rights movement as well as our American history and deserves to be recognized as a national monument,” U.S.

Sen. Roger Wicker said in a news release last week. “That is why I have continued to work with the members of our Mississippi congressional delegation to bring additional resources to the site. These efforts will help ensure future generations can learn about the life and legacy of the Evers family.”

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith added, that “The preservation of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers home as a national monument will help future generations understand this family’s important role in the pursuit of equality and justice as part of the civil rights movement.”

According to the news release, Rep. Bennie G.

Thompson reintroduced companion legislation to Wicker and Hyde-Smith’s bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I, like many others, have always been inspired by the magnitude of determination Mr. Evers showed by dedicating himself to others and fighting against adversity,” Thompson told the Clarion Ledger last year when he first sponsored a bill to make the home a national monument.

Today, the Medgar Evers Home Museum is among a network places in the state that tell the stories of Mississippi’s African American heritage.

***

Cyntoia Brown Case Has Tennessee Lawmakers Looking at Teen Sentencing Guidelines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Haslam’s decision last week to grant clemency to 30-year-old Cyntoia Brown has prompted renewed scrutiny of Tennessee’s uncommonly long sentences for juveniles convicted of first-degree murder.

Brown was 16 when she was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Nashville real estate agent, a stranger who had picked her up at an east Nashville Sonic then took her to his home, where she shot him in the back of the head.

Prosecutors called it a coldblooded murder, but Brown’s advocates and attorneys said she was a victim of sex trafficking who feared for her life while she was with Allen. Without Haslam’s intervention, Brown faced a mandatory 51 years in prison before the chance for parole. Instead, she is set for release Aug. 7.

There are 119 other men and women in Tennessee prisons convicted since 1995 for crimes they committed before their 18th birthday who are serving the same mandatory sentence, according to the Department of Correction. Some were as young as 14 at the time of their crimes. Tennessee’s mandatory 51 years behind bars before a chance for parole is among longest in the nation.

There are 12 men and one woman serving life sentences with no possibility of parole — a sentence the U.S.

Supreme Court declared unconstitutional for juveniles except in rare circumstances.

Advocates for sentencing reform and some lawmakers say Haslam’s order granting Brown clemency could serve as a tipping point for sentencing reform in Tennessee.

“Tennessee’s life sentences are completely out of step with the rest of the nation,” said the Rev. Jeannie Alexander from No Exceptions Prison Collective. Her group wants to see life sentences reduced for everyone regardless of age. “Cyntoia Brown is extraordinary but she is not unique. This needs to be the moment when we recognize that and give people a second chance.”

In 2018, lawyers for Brown, a high-profile legal team that volunteered to work on her case, challenged her sentence in federal court, saying her 51-year sentence violated the spirit of U.S. Supreme Court rulings limiting life sentences for juveniles. That challenge is pending in a federal appeals court, and is likely mooted by her early release.