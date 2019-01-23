Greyhounds lock up homecourt for playoffs

ASU Mid-South stops 2-game skid with win over North Arkansas

From ASU Mid-South Sports

asumidsouthsports .com Christian White scored a career-high 24 points and pulled down 9 rebounds to help the Greyhounds take a 90-80 victory at North Arkansas College Saturday in Harrison.

The victory gives ASU Mid-South (11-5) the home court to host the NJCAA Region 2 playoff on Saturday, March 2, with the winner advancing to play in the District XIII playoff the following weekend.

The two teams battled to a 38-38 tie at the half with neither team able to take control. Zach Byrd scored all 11 of his points in the first half to lead the Greyhounds while Jalen Lynn hit for 9 points.

The Greyhounds then scored the first 8 points after halftime to take their largest lead of the game at the 17-minute mark, but the Pioneers made a run of their own over the next 6 minutes to even the score.

Both teams then played even until the Greyhounds broke a 62-62 tie with a 6-0 run as White hit a transition layup, followed his own shot for a putback on the next possession, and Caleb Henry followed that up by knocking down a 19-foot jumper for a 68-62 lead.

The Pioneers answered with a 3-pointer, but Ike Moore and Caleb Henry hit treys of their own on consecutive possessions to give ASU Mid-South a 74-67 lead. After trading baskets the next few minutes, North Arkansas was forced to foul and the Greyhounds put the game away by going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line down the stretch with Shaheed Halk, Lynn and White at the line.

The Greyhounds limited the Pioneers to 41.2 percent shooting and 23.8 percent from the 3-point line while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from the arc.

Lynn ended up with 16 points and Halk scored 13 to go with a game-high 8 assists. Moore led the rebounding efforts 11 to go with 8 points as ASU Mid-South controlled the boards with a 53-28 advantage.

The Greyhounds continued their road swing Monday in Paragould at Crowley’s Ridge College and the team will travel to Hot Springs to play National Park College in a Region 2 game on Thursday. ASU Mid-South returns to The Dog House the following Monday at 6:00 p.m as they host Northwest Mississippi Community College in the first of seven consecutive home games.

Photos courtesy of ASU Mid-South