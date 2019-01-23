Lehr Arena shines in ESPN spotlight

By Billy Woods

WM School District As the clock struck 8 p.m.

Central Standard Time, the ESPN cameras beamed toward the Lehr Arena floor, and the place never sparkled any better.

The 10-year-old arena has aged tremendously well.

No pock marks sighted as ESPN televised the Memphis East-Rancho Christian (Calif.) high school basketball game that was sent throughout the world.

And it went off without a single hitch.

Broadcasters Ted Emrich and Paul Biancardi were extremely complimentary of West Memphis and Lehr Arena. Fans who frequent Lehr Arena for Blue Devil basketball games on a regular basis may have noticed that the WM logo in the jump circle looked cooler than usual.

Many folks may have thought the January 11 broadcast was the first time ever for ESPN in West Memphis.

Not so.

In the summer of 1990, ESPN televised drag-boat racing at Dacus Lake when the network still aired fringe sports on a regular basis.

But nothing made West Memphis look as good as ESPN did on January 11 with the Lehr stands filled to near capacity and local faces dotting the tight camera shots as Memphis East’s James Wiseman and Rancho’s Mobley brothers soared through the rare air for dazzling dunks.

ESPN contracts its production and marketing for high school broadcasts to independent companies. Paul Harvey, whose marketing firm. Paragon, handled the West Memphis event, said he was completely satisfied with how the broadcast went and the fact that most every seat in the stands was filled.

Harvey could not confirm, but it is possible that ESPN in order to feature our very But what a night for will return to West Mem- own highly ranked pros- West Memphis and what phis and Lehr Arena again next season, this time to televise a Blue Devil game pect Chris Moore.

We’ll have to wait and see on that one.

an impression the rest of the United States and the world got of our fine community.

Thanks ESPN!

Thanks West Memphis and all those involved in helping pull it all off!

Billy Woods

West Memphis facility fitting for a national showcase game

WMPD Officers took an opportunity to chat with Penny Hardaway, Memphis Tigers Head Coach, during the recent ESPN showcase game between East High of Memphis and Rancho Christian of California. The game was televised live from Lehr Arena, home of the West Memphis Blue Devils.

Photo courtesy of West Memphis Police Department