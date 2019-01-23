Red Imps Take First Round of City Matchups

East Junior High bests West, Wonder in hoops action

By the Times Sports Staff

The East Junior High Red Imps improved to 15-3 overall and 10-1 in conference play by picking up wins over West and Wonder this past week.

The Red Imps also finished the newly aligned 5A East Junior High Conference’s South Division 5-0. The South consists of East, West, Wonder, Marion, Forrest City and Wynne while the North consists of Jonesboro MacArthur, Jonesboro Annie Camp, Nettleton, Greene County Tech, Paragould, and Mountain Home.

• Monday, Jan. 14 — East vs West at the High School Final Score: East 42, West

20

The Red Imps jumped out to a 12-5 lead after the 1st quarter and then led 30-10 at halftime. The Red Imps led 42-12 at the end of three quarters to enact the sportsmanship timing rule.

The Red Imps were led by Freshmen A’Moris “Spanky” Hudson with 14 points 4 rebounds and 4 steals. Kameron Barnes added 11 points and seven rebounds as well as 2 steals. Anfernee Wright chipped in 8 points

• Thursday, Jan. 17 — East vs. Wonder at Wonder Junior High Final Score: East 61, Wonder 53 East and Wonder faced off in an intense rivalry game.

Both teams played with great effort and the atmosphere for the game was just as intense.

The Red Imps scored a season high 21 points in the first quarter of the game and ended the half with a 35-29 lead. The Red Imps opened the second half on a 6-0 run to seize control of the game. The Red Imps would not allow the Lions to get any closer than the 8 point margin of victory the remainder of the game.

The Red Imps were led by Fatavious Glenn who had a team high 18 points to go along with 7 rebounds. Glenn also went 6/8 from the charity stripe. Kameron Barnes added 13 points and 9 rebounds before fouling out midway through the 4th quarter.

A’Moris Hudson added 12 points and 9 rebounds and Anfernee Wright had a game high 7 assists against only 2 turnovers.