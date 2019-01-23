TIMES Lifestyle



What foods are part of a great anti-aging diet?

I think it’s safe to say, most women like to take good care of their bodies. Anti-aging products are a multi-million dollar industry and some are willing to pay quite a few extra pretty pennies to ensure they look top notch long into the aging process. But what foods are part of a great anti-aging diet?

The kinds of foods you’re going to want to eat should contain a wide variety of vitamins, of minerals, Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, proteins, and fiber. There are plenty of apps nowadays to check your caloric intake as well as tell you the exact breakdowns of the nutritional content of your refrigerator. If you’re one of the lucky people who received a fitbit this past Christmas, or began a serious attempt at weightloss over the new years resolution holiday time frame, you should be somewhat aware of what is a better option to injest versus those deliciously fried and battered options out there. But, maybe this list will still give you an idea of what to be on the lookout for at your local groceiy store to continue on the path to a better you in 2019. Pomegranates and blueberries are packed with antioxidants. We hear that term a lot nowadays, but what is an antioxidant? It’s a food that removes potentially damaging oxidizing agents, in layman’s terms, it stops damage to our cells. Spices like tumeric are anti-inflamitory and dark chocolates like raw cacao not only have up to 40 times the antioxidant power of blueberries but are a good source of iron and wonderful for adding flavor to your anti-aging regime. Salmon and other fatty fish like tuna are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. Avocados are filled with fiber, potassium and that “good” kind of fat that everyone is always telling you to eat.

Fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut contain probiotics, the bacteria needed in your digestive tract to break down food and absorb nutrients.

Spinach is a great source of beta-carotenes and sweet potatoes are a great substitute for the good old fashioned starch on your plate if you’re looking to take in minerals and fiber. If you don’t have an allergy, almonds, cashews, and other nuts are all great sources of protein, fiber, and monounsaturated fats. Don’t hold back on your intake of green tea or that glass of red wine at night either. The rumors of good benefits with these are true, and while you’re at it, oils like olive and coconut are always best to use in your cooking arsenal vs vegetable or canola oils. A diet containing some of these foods is sure to increase your chances of a slim figure, better circulation, healthier skin as well as reduced risk of diabetes and heart disease and might also lower your high blood pressure.