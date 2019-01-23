What to do n Arkansas in Winter

Plenty of indoor and outdoor activities in the Natural State By Ralph Hardin r alphhar din @gmail.com Spring is still a couple of months away. And while many of us choose to hibernate once the winter months arrive, there’s actually a whole lot to do until warmer temperatures return.

A recent Trip Advisor user posted a question on the site. “I will be traveling to Arkansas January 23rd.

Planning on doing some bird watching in Lake Chicot State Park, and visiting Hot Springs, Little Rock, and Fort Smith. Trip will include my parents the first week, and just me and my 9-year-old daughter the rest of the trip. Any suggestions on what else we need to see since we can’t do all the fun outdoor activities at that time of year?”

Other posters were quick to offer some suggestions.

“Don’t give up on ‘doing the fun outside activities’ in Arkansas during the winter months. It could just as easily be gorgeous, crisp, sunny and cool in January as cold and frosty.

You have the right idea in Arkansas State Parks.

They are our best asset.

Petit Jean SP is my very favorite but Mt Nebo has a dynamite rim trail, Mt Magazine SP has fine views, heck even Crater of Diamonds (though often described as a mud puddle) has its own character and aura. Google Tim Ernst and consider buying (or ordering through library loan) a selection from his wonderful collection of books on Arkansas hiking, waterfalls etc. Don’t miss the Clinton Library in Little Rock (and the new Heifer Project visitor center next door) or the MidAmerica Museum in Hot Springs, (a favorite of my 14-year-old from her 2nd birthday till now!)” The recommendations kept rolling in.

“Also, be sure to hike the ‘Big Dam Bridge' in Little Rock – world’s longest bridge built for pedestrians and bikes only. Check out Discovery Museum for kids in Little Rock just down from the Clinton Library. Great History museums in LR – Old territorial Capitol (Historic Arkansas Museum) and First State Capitol Museum – both within a walk from the Clinton Center. Great new playground in the park behind River Market area.

In Hot Springs the restored Fordyce Bath House tour is really special. Kids like ‘Purple Cow’ dining spot in LR and Bosco’s in the LR River Market.”

It turns out there’s plenty of wintertime adventure in Arkansas.

“If you have time, you might also enjoy Eureka Springs if the weather accommodates. Lovely little, Victorian town on a hillside in North Arkansas.

There are many things for your adventurous daughter to enjoy, in Hot Springs…

including eagle watching, hiking, Garvan Woodland Gardens, lakes, wonderful shopping downtown. Gallery Walk, a Little Theater, museums, etc.”

And let’s not forget this side of the state.

“If you’re an outdoors type, there are a ton of state parks. Over in Wynne is Village Creek State Park and the Parkin Acheological Park. Village Creek has a golf course and cabins.

My family loves both places and even my hard to please teenager has fun…

and if you have someone to watch the kiddos Southland Greyhound Park is a lot of fun. They have a casino and Sammy Hagar’s.”

So put on your coat and get outside. The Natural State’s many adventures await!

Go take a hike! No, really… there’s plenty of cool stuff to see along many Arkansas trails, even in the winter. Or if you’re looking for something more indoors, take in a show in Hot Springs, or try your luck at Southland Park, right here in West Memphis.

Photo courtesy of Arkansas Parks & Tourism