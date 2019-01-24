Fresh Figs with Honey

Details emerge in fatal shooting

Officer recovering, State Police investigating

By John Rech

Six officers are off duty after a high speed chase and two suspects shot dead in West Memphis Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.

The chase ended at 18th and McAuley where police finally got the vehicle stopped and a patrolman was run over by the suspects. Then police opened fire. The investigation was immediately handed off to the Arkansas State Police.

West Memphis Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston shared details of the incident leading to the shooting of a man and a women in the car.

“Officers were in pursuit and they deployed stop sticks,” said Langston.

“They finally tried to get out with them at 18th and McAuley. The vehicle rammed three other vehicles and ran over an officer, and shots were fired on the scene.”

No names of the deceased or the officers involved were released.

The officer ran over was transported to Regional 1, treated overnight and released seven hours later.

Langston outlined the investigation process. The state police have the authority as the independent third party to investigate.

“It’s been turned over to the ASP. They will forward their investigation to the second judicial district prosecutors office when its complete,” said Langston.

Six officers are off duty pending investigation. The average police shift in West Memphis is staffed with seven or eight officers. The Police Department will move to an existing contingency plan to cover the city in the meantime.

“We have plans in place to fill shifts until we get them back,” said Langston.

The shooting happened in Ward 4 represented by Lorraine Robinson. New Mayor Marco McClendon had also been an alderman in that ward. Robinson went to the scene Thursday night and offered condolences for the officers involved and encouragement to the community on Friday morning.

“The crime scene was very hot with the state police and everybody,” said Robinson. “I would like to express condolences to the family of the patrolman run over. I am praying for his speedy recovery.”

Any shooting in the city can build bad public imagery, which Robinson acknowledged.

“This is another bad blow to the city, but as we always do, we will recover,” said Robinson. “It’s going to be fine.”

Robinson said the neighbors were shocked when the commotion erupted in gunfire right out their doors, but was impressed with the police response.

“Our officers are very well equipped to handle this and anything else in the city,” said Robinson. “I am proud of them and give wonderful kudos for the job they did last night.”

Mayor Marco McClendon

"I would like to express condolences to the family of the patrolman run over. I am praying for his speedy recovery… This is another bad blow to the city, but as we always do, we will recover." — West Memphis City Councilwoman Lorraine Robinson

was out of town for Municipal League meetings. After hearing Robinson’s report and speaking with Chief Eddie West the Mayor’s mind was for those at the scene. McClendon tweeted, “My heart goes out to everyone and all the families involved.”