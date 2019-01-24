HOROSCOPE

For Friday, January 25, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Avoid arguments with partners and close friends today, because they could get nasty very quickly. Instead, enjoy your popularity with other

Your ideas about how to make improvements at work or possibly to your own health might be met with obstacles from someone else today. Go slowly and gently. Don’t get caught up in a power struggle.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Parents might quarrel about their kids today. Actually, you might quarrel with your own kids! Try to avoid messy arguments. Anger only makes everyone miserable. No one benefits from anger — ever.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Domestic squabbles are possible today because you are in a power struggle with someone. Generally, a power struggle has nothing to do with what’s happening — it’s just an ego trip. Avoid this like the plague.

(July to Aug. 22) Don’t be pushy about trying to persuade someone to agree with you today. We all have different preferences and different points of view. It’s that simple.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Money squabbles might arise today or disputes about something that you own. By Monday, this can be resolved.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with Pluto. This makes you compulsive and impulsive. It also encourages confrontations and fights. Run away! Run away!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You are a strong, willful sign, and you often don’t realize how overpowering you can be. Tread carefully today to avoid arguments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Avoid disputes with a female friend today or a member of a group. Why threaten a friendship over a temporary issue? Be smart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Avoid a head-to-head disagreement with parents or bosses today, because you won’t win. People are entrenched in their views today. Decide to find common ground with someone, because you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today. Engage in them at your own peril! People are obsessed with their ideas today.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You won’t be able to collect money that is owed to you or be able to take something away from someone today, because they will hold on for dear life. Just carry on as usual.

YOU BORN TODAY: You have a bold, generous spirit. You are self-confident and kind. You are also idealistic and somewhat rebellious. This is a fun and loving, social year! Enjoy the blessing of heightened popularity and warm friendships.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)