Hummus

Recipe courtesy of Beth Vlasich Pav of Cooking by Design, LLC, on behalf of Les Dames d’Escoffier International Yield: 2 cups

2 cans (15 ounces each) garbanzo beans

1 medium garlic clove, peeled

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1 teaspoon black sesame seeds

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds Drain garbanzo beans reserving 1/2 cup liquid.

In food processor, process garbanzo beans, garlic, sesame oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper until incorporated. Stop and scrape down sides of bowl. Add garbanzo liquid and process until smooth.

Scoop mixture into medium bowl, add black sesame seeds and mix gently. Serve with drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds on top.

Photo courtesy of Beth Vlasich Pav