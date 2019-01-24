Tomato, Feta and Basil Salad

Recipe courtesy of Beth Vlasich Pav of Cooking by Design, LLC, on behalf of Les Dames d’Escoffier International Servings: 15-20

8 medium size tomatoes, sliced into

1/8-inch slices

1 block (8 ounces) feta cheese, sliced into 1/8-inch pieces

2 small packages fresh basil, leaves picked off stems

3 teaspoons sea salt

2 teaspoons fresh ground pepper

1/4 cup olive oil On large platter, arrange slices of tomato and feta so they overlap. Place basil leaf between each tomato and Feta slice. Repeat.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil. Serve immediately.

Photo courtesy of Beth Vlasich Pav