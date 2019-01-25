Duck Season wraps up Sunday

Last chance to bag a bird this weekend

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

For some waterfowl hunters, Arkansas’s 60-day hunting season is coming to a merciful close at sunset Sunday, Jan. 27. While anecdotal reports indicate there has been some duck hunting success in various spots around Arkansas over the past three splits, many hunters have been left wondering if the ducks ever came to Arkansas. Thanks to heavy rains in late fall that continued through early winter, ducks found plenty of habitat to spread out around The Natural State for most of the 60 days, and many waterfowlers reported having disappointing seasons.

There is one more day for hunting for youths, though.

Hunters 15-and-under will have the second of two youth waterfowl hunts on Saturday, Feb. 2. And, for those seeking light geese such as snows and Ross’s geese, the Light Goose Conservation Order begins on Monday, Jan. 28, and continues through late April.