Estimates of blood loss are not always accurate

DEAR DR. ROACH: Here’s something I’ve wondered about for a long time: Years ago, I was told that I lost 5 pints of blood in childbirth.

How did they come up with that number? Obviously, they weren’t scooping up blood off the floor to measure it! — L.K.

ANSWER: During surgery, there is always some blood loss, but 5 pints of blood is a great deal of blood loss, being about half the amount of total blood volume of an adult.

Way back when I was a third-year student, anesthesiologists and surgeons both estimated blood loss during surgery, based on the amount of blood removed from the body by suctioning (which is measured) as well as on the sponges used in surgery (hopefully the blood doesn’t actually get on the floor during most surgeries, but it can certainly happen during childbirth). Unfortunately, the estimates are not accurate. Surgeons in particular tend to underestimate blood loss. Blood levels can be measured before and after surgery, and so in hindsight the blood loss can be estimated reasonably well. During surgery with high amounts of blood loss, blood tests are taken frequently (and often tested in the operating room) to determine whether, and how much, blood needs to be transfused.

In your case, you may have required blood transfusions to keep your level near normal, or they may have noticed the drop in your blood hemoglobin level.

*** DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife has to have a CAT scan.

She dreads having to drink the two bottles of fluid before the scan. Can I doctor up the fluid (syrup, ice cream, etc.)? — J.N.

ANSWER: There are several types of oral contrast given for CT scans, and the type of scan determines the best choice of contrast, which will then be ordered by the radiologist.

Barium-based contrast (Readi- Cat) is viscous and chalky.

Diatrizoate (gastrografin) tastes bitter. Iohexol (Omnipaque) has a less unpleasant taste than the others and is generally preferred by those who must drink them. All of these agents can have flavorings added.

Traditional ways of adding flavor include unsweetened Kool-Aid mix, Crystal Light and water flavoring drops (such as MiO and Dasani). I don’t recommend ice cream. I do recommend drinking the fluid cold.

There are some companies now marketing oral CT contrast solutions that are much easier to get down than the traditional agents.

