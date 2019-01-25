WMPS searching for robbery suspects

Shots fired during Little Ceasars holdup

By John Rech

news@theeveningtimes.com An aggravated robbery near a busy shopping intersection in West Memphis has investigators scurrying to track down leads.

Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston called on the public to help investigators track down a couple that tried to knock off the Little Ceasars pizzeria at 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 11.

“A guy walks in and a black female held the door for him,” said Langston.

“He had a short conversation with the employee behind the counter at the register. Then he immediately pulled a small caliber hand gun out of his pocket and aimed it at the worker.

The employee turned to run to the back, one shot was fired.”

The male employee was struck once in the hip according to police, was transported to a hospital with the non-life threatening wound, treated and subsequently released.

Police described the assailant as a black man, wearing a black hoodie with dreadlocks.

After the shot was fired, both the man and the woman fled on foot to a get away car around the side of the shopping center. No vehicle description was released. Police have made an appeal for clues on social media.

The busy thoroughfare of Missouri Street between Shoppingway Boulevard and and Dover Road has become a hot-spot for violence over the last few months. Multiple shots were fired in August at the corner of Dover and Missouri during the after- school rush hour in a dispute between individuals in two vehicles traveling down the street. In

The West Memphis Little Ceasars location was the scene of a violent altercation recently, in which a couple attempted to rob the local eatery.

another incident last week, a man apparently stalking a woman shot a tire out in front of McDonald’s.

Police have made arrests in both of those cases, but investigators continue to work this most recent case Anyone with any information about the robbery is urged to contact the West Memphis Police Department Dispatch Center at (870) 732-7555 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444. All calls will be kept confidential.