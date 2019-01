Marriage Licenses

Jan.16 Fatezi R. Glenn, 21, and Elantra A. Jackson, 21. both of West Memphis Jan.17 Jorge A. Ibarra, 22, and Koraima Gonzalez, 20, both of West Memphis Roger Fuentas, 28, and Jasmin Garcia, 29, both of Memphis Alfredo Rodriquez, 32, and Cesla R. Salamanca, 30, both of Cordova, Tennessee Miguel A. Fernendez, 34, Lourdes Gutierrez, 31, both of Memphis Gregori T. Williams, 36, of West Memphis, and Tameka L. Washington, 30, of Rantoul, Illinois Jan.18 Arturo Colzinga, 42, and Karina Amesty, 44, both of Ocala, Florida K. R. Jimenez, 28, and Claudia M. Hernandez, 20, both of Memphis Brett B. Stefanevich, 31, of Southaven, Mississippi, and Jennifer A. Drabowicz, 34, of Moscow, Tennessee James B. Moore, 45, and April L. Newman, 43, both of West Memphis Robert C. Sullivan, 22, and Sarita Hallum, 33, both of West Memphis Jan. 22 Elgin D. Pope, 22, and Tyshundria T. Smith, 23, both of West Memphis Edgar J. Gomez, 26, and Dory V. Shanchez, 22, both of Memphis Demarco S. Davis, 20, of Coldwater, Mississippi, and Caterra S. Malone, 19, of Senatobia,

Mississippi

Divorce Petitions

Jan. 15 William Mooneyhan II vs.

Diana Mooneyhan Mary Birmingham vs. Danny Lee Birmingham Jan.16 Amanda C. Gamble vs. Christopher C. Gamble Deanna Williamson vs. Nathaniel Williamson Jan.17 Bennie E. Fisher vs.

Shay E. Fisher Jan.18 Michael Tinnon vs.

Lacie Tinnon Leila L. Tilley vs.

Michael L. Tilley Wendy McCracken vs.

James McCracken Jan. 22 Vivian Dawson vs.

Devino Dawson

Marion Police Reports 01-07-19/01-14-19

01-07-19-7:03am-Hickory – ORD 109 01-07-19 – 2:04pm – Regions Bank – Theft of Property x 2 01-07-19 – 1:00pm – 824 Marquette – Found Property 01-07-19-5:55pm-Block – Fleeing / Suspended Driver License / Fictitious Tags / No Proof Liability Insurance / Following Too Close 01-07-19 – 1:00pm – 378 Park – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle / Theft of Property 01-08-19- 11:12am- 14 Military Road – Warrant – Failure to Appear 01-08-19- 12:00am- 525 Par #4 – Bullying 01-08-19 – 8:30pm – West Service Road – No Proof Liability Insurance 01-08-19 – 5:00pm – 86 Hickory – Residential Burglary / Theft of a Firearm 01-09-19- 1:00pm- 133 Military Road – General Information 01-09-19-6:00pm-89 Willow

- Assault

01-10-19- 12:30pm-238 Cabriolet – Assault on a Family Member 01-09-19-6:00pm-89 Willow – Assault 01-10-19- 1:56am- U.S.Highway 64 – Controlled Access Roadways Lane Usage / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Open Container of Alcohol in Vehicle 01-10-19-9:37am- 539 Par-Terroristic Act 01-10-19-9:48pm- 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 01-10-19-4:00pm- 123 Brougham – General Information 01-11-19- 10:33am- 14 Military Road – Too Fast for Conditions / WARRANT – Failure to Appear 01-11-19 -8:00am -304 Edgewood Cove – Cruelty to Animals 01-11-19- 11:20am-385 Colonial – Theft of Property 01-11-19-8:00am-801 Carter – Sexual Assault / Assault 01-11-19-8:30am- 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 01-11-19- 12:30pm-96 Willow – Domestic Battery 01-11-19- 12:30pm-96 Willow – Assault pon a Family Member 01-11-19 -2:30pm -250 Medel Marconi – Theft of Property 01-11-19-2:44pm- 123 Brougham – Assault on a Family Member 01-11-19- 11:00pm-382 L.P.Mann – General Information 01-11-19 – 2:00pm – 626 River West Circle – Theft of Property 01-12-19-5:40pm- 107 Mound City #2 – Harassment 01-12-19-7:58pm-350 Southwind – Terroristic Threatening 01-13-19 – 3:20pm – 138 Block – Shoplifting 01-13-19 -9:30am- 130 Sherwood Cove – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 01-13-19- 12:30pm-2100 Highway 77 – Disorderly Conduct 01-13-19 – 3:40pm – 95 Willow – Persons in Disagreement 01-13-19- 1:00pm-441 Birdie #4 – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 01-13-19-5:33pm-95 Willow – Domestic Battery 01-14-19-4:45pm-410 E.

Brinkley Loop #5 – General Information 01-14-19 -7:35pm -2695 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 01-14-19-9:10pm- 100 Lucy Lane #21 – Assault on a Family Member West Memphis Police Reports 1/7/19 -1/14/19 1/7/19 0:09 109 W Broadway AVE FORGERY 1/7/19 8:54 700 S Redding ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 1/7/19 10:25 205 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 1/8/19 10:25 3901 Petro RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 1/7/19 10:47 Ross/Avalon THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $ 1,000 1/7/19 11:22 2684 Beatty ST GENERAL INFORMATION 1/7/19 11:35 906 Ingram BLVD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR 1/7/19 11:54 100 Court ST VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 1/7/19 13:22 2113 E Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 1/7/19 14:00 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/7/19 14:15 501 S Avalon ST CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/7/19 16:21 1117 E Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 1/7/19 16:31 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/7/19 16:55 350AfcoRD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/7/19 18:57 900 N College BLVD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $25,000 OR MORE 1/7/19 20:51 201 Pine ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 1/7/19 21:00 325 N Center DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/7/19 22:08 2504NWoodlawn DR GENERAL INFORMATION 1/8/19 0:39 3212 E Polk AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/8/19 8:32 115 Stuart ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 1/8/19 10:51 3901 Petro RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 1/8/19 11:05 1348 S Avalon ST 4 TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/ THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 1/8/19 13:49 unknown THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/ DEBIT CARDS 1/8/19 14:14 1504 W Barton AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/8/19 15:44 1808 E Barton AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/8/19 17:02 420 S Avalon ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 1/8/19 17:33 704 Woods ST POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 1/8/19 17:59 704 Woods ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/8/19 18:31 1215 E Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/8/19 22:35 923 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 40Z 1/8/19 22:46 1606 Scottwood ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/9/19 1:37 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH SUSPENDED SENTENCE 1/9/19 8:52 Unknown FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 1/9/19 11:45 914 Mimosa DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/9/19 12:03 602 Dover RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS

INJURY

1/9/19 12:37 Unknown GENERAL INFORMATION 1/9/19 13:41 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/9/19 14:42 217 W Bond AVE 1 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/9/19 14:44 798 W Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 1/9/19 15:54 700 E Thompson AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 1/9/19 16:31 2113 E Broadway AVE Robbery – Aggravated 1/9/19 19:23 607 Oxford ST POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 1/9/19 20:52 North 18th Street/ East Barton Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 40Z 1/10/19 0:42 3212 E Polk AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/10/19 1:12 100 Court St.

HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC USES OR MAKES OBSCENE LANGUAGE OR GESTURE TO PROVOKE 1/10/19 2:52 511 Weaver St.

BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/10/19 3:02 402 Princeton ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/10/19 3:35 479 Highway 77 BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 1/10/19 8:21 113 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 1/10/19 9:50 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 40Z 1/10/19 12:21 1401 Ingram BLVD THEFT $ 1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/10/19 13:29 401 N 36Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 40Z 1/10/19 13:34 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/10/19 13:44 1401 Stratford DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 1/10/19 17:13 606 Oxford ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 1/10/19 17:56 617 S9Th ST RESISTING ARREST – REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO ARREST / ACTIVE OR PASSIVE REFUSAL 1/10/19 20:00 South 9th / Tyler POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/10/19 20:25 113 N Missouri ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 1/10/19 20:53 409 S Avalon ST 1 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/10/19 20:58 South 10th Street/ East Harrison Avenue POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 1/11/19 2:12 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/11/19 2:20 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/11/19 10:33 North 14 TH Street / East McAuley Drive NO DRIVER’S LICENSE 1/11/19 14:14 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 1/11/19 14:16 11th/Jackson REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/11/19 14:42 Vanderbilt Street TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 1/11/19 15:22 309 Dabbs AVE 4 POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT40Z 1/11/19 16:17 1711 N Missouri THEFT $1,000 OR LESS -ALL OTHERS 1/11/19 17:21 908 Vanderbilt AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 1/11/19 18:02 581 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 1/11/19 19:00 3600 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 1/12/19 0:05 105 Dover RD Robbery – Aggravated 1/12/19 1:29 3400 Service LOOP LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/12/19 1:42 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 1 /12/19 2:16 400 W Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 1/12/19 5:23 101 Court ST CRIMINAL USE OF PROHIBITED WEAPON/BRASS KNUCKLES 1/12/19 9:51 502 Rice ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS

INJURY

1/12/19 16:56 512 Purdue AVE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 1/12/19 17:12 798 W Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 1/12/19 18:29 601 Pryor DR BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / RECKLESSLY CAUSES INJURY 1/12/19 19:37 1414 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/12/19 19:39 536 Rosemary LN THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 1/12/19 23:51 Ingram Boulevard / Goodwin Avenue DISORDERLY CONDUCT / OBSTRUCTS VEHICULAR OR PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC 1/12/19 23:51 East Barton Avenue / Ingram Boulevard POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 1/13/19 5:08 Ingram Boulevard / Gathings Drive LOITERING 1/13/19 5:12 Ingram Boulevard / Gathings Drive POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II NOT METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER 1/13/19 11:42 620 S 20Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/14/19 2:09 North Center Drive / Park Drive POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/14/19 2:38 906 Ingram BLVD LOITERING' 1/14/19 5:42 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/14/19 7:26 626 E Broadway AVE FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR