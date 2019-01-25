★ ★★

Meet the newest members of the WMPD

The West Memphis Police Academy’s Cadet Class 2018-B graduated on Friday, Jan. 18, and were recognized during a special graduation ceremony. “We would like to congratulate these officers and introduce them to our citizens,” said West Memphis Assistant Chief of Police Robert Langston. Pictured (left-to-right) are: Roy Davis, Kenneth Broyles Jr., Charles Strauser, Ashley Winkfield, Tanner Carroll, Gregory Bowman and Devonte Little. These officers completed over 600 hours of training over the course of 15 weeks and are now ready to enter the field training program for the next couple months, before being able to patrol on their own.

Photo courtesy of West Memphis Police Department