Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Lake Poinsett

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said, “Oh, I thought we would skip ‘winter’ this year. But, it is not too cold for some. They are still buying the minnows and some are buying the nightcrawlers. They don’t tell us where they are going to catch their fish, but they cannot fish here at Lake Poinsett because the AGFC still has a lot to do in the rebuild before they start allowing the lake to fill again. We are patiently waiting. We do have live bait and a large variety of fishing supplies for your convenience.”

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina reported that the water is clear and at a normal level. The conditions on the lake have been cold and windy.

Therefore, no one has braved the elements to fish, they say. Nothing reported.

Spring River

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies & Guides said water levels have been running at 415 cfs and water clarity has been murky. Lots of rain lately has the river up. The trout have been hitting Y2Ks, olive Woollies and White Lightning. Big fish was caught last week on a Red Tail Black Woolly Worm. Got to get it down.

On spinning equipment it’s hard to beat a fluorescent orange Trout Magnet. Fish it deep.

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter said the Spring River is high and off-color. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. Canoe season is over. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

White River

Triangle Sports said the clarity of the river is muddy and the ’ level is high. No reports of catches from the river, but they report that anglers are catching black bass and stripers on the lake using purple jigs.