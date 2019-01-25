WMCS splits with Lee Academy at home

Knights win, Lady Knight come up short against Cougars

By John Rech

news@theeveningtimes.com

West Memphis Christian School turned in mixed results in varsity play on the home court, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Tuesday night, verses arch rival Lee Academy.

The Black Knight boys ran away from the Cougars doubling up the visitors from the opening tip to the final buzzer while the girls team dominated the first half only to wither to the visitor’s onslaught in the second half.

The Black Knights bested the visitors 64-31. West Memphis Christian dominated the boards and tore the game open with takeaways. The pass-happy team distributed the ball well in team play, making assists on both set pays and opportune fast breaks.

The girls game played out as a war of attrition.

Sophomores make up most of the squad with just one senior. An eighth grader, Kelsey Baker stood in for half the game, turning in a furious defensive performance. The team ran out of gas, losing their half-time dominance early in the third period.

Five-foot 11-inch sophomore Grace Patterson not only stood head and shoulders over everyone on the court, she stood out as the game leader with a strong double-double scoring 17 points and collecting 12 boards. The team’s only senior Malia Nichols swept the boards for another nine rebounds. Clare Ratliff cleaned the glass 8 times and ripped the nets for 14 points in the losing effort.

The girls folded in the third quarter, scoring just one bucket after completely out-playing Lee Academy in the first half.

Coach Tabitha Bramucci said she was proud of the improved effort in the rematch with the Cougars but the lose backed the girl’s team into the corner for the final game of the regular season. The season finale is Friday evening at home, marking winter court for the Black Knights.

“We have to win to make the playoffs,” said Bramucci. “The Winter Court should motivate the team.”

Above: Malik Barrow (1) works to receive a pass on the give and go against Lee Academy on Tuesday night. The Knights outscored their arch rivals two: one, with the final tally 64-31. Below: Sophomore Grace Patterson drives from the top of the key in a dominant effort against Lee Academy Tuesday night. Patterson netted a double-double in scoring and rebounds.

Photo by John Rech