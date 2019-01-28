Black Knights are playoff bound after beating Thunderbirds

WMCS boys, girls win against DeSoto Academy

By John Rech

news@theeveningtimes.com Winter Fest was magic as both the boys and girls team sparkled against the DeSoto Academy Thunderbirds. Neither game featured a lead change. Both teams started fast opening big leads and never looked back.

Black Knight point guard Elijah Eulls provided the jump start scoring six of the team’s first nine points including four points on to trips to the free throw line.

He finished with 10 points.

Jonathan Jones wowed the crowd with some towering rebounds and shots in the paint. He ripped the cords for 16 points. Sophomore Tony Moore was aggressive on both ends of the floor harassing dribbles for steals and shooting lights out for a game leading 24 points.

Coach Shane Edward’s said the victory locked the team into the number one seed for post season for the district tourney and the north Mississippi MAIS playoff. The head coach was thrilled with his first campaign with the Black Knights.

“It guarantees us a seat in north state too, so we are in both tournaments,” said Edwards.

Edwards put the spotlight on high flying senior Jonathan Jones and appreciated the over all team effort for the season.

“He has been a significant leader for us year. He can get up. There were a couple time tonight when I though he could change the light bulbs. He and Tony Moore had a great season for us and a great game tonight.

This team is the most solid group I ever worked with.

They work hard and are classy.”

The Lady Knights took the game in bites. «LACK Coach Tabitha Barmucci set lead goals for each quarter.

The girls started with a 10-0 run and expanded the cushion from there.

“Our goal was to be up by 10 at the half and we were up by 14, so we met our first goal,” said Barmucci. “The second goal was to win the second half, because the last game we got beat in, we won the first half but only three of the four quarters. I said we cannot do that.”

The Lady Knights worked the defensive end hard with hands up and quick feat.

It paid off in blocks, steals and rebounds that triggered offensive opportunities.

Brianna Pride led all rebounders with 13, Malia Nichols grabbed 12, Kylie Jones and Clare Ratliff banged the boards for 9 each. Jones and Grace Patterson scored in double digits with 14 and 13 points respectively.

“Defensively they worked harder tonight and were more in sync,” said Barmucci. “They were where they were supposed to be on defense. It’s a new defense and they ran it better and better as the game went on.”

The victory put the Lady Knights into the final slot of the district post season.

Tony Moore pushes the ball up court after a steal Friday night against The DeSoto Academy Thunderbirds. Number 23 led all scorers with 24 points in the 70 -42 victory. The Black knights finished first in the District with a 12-2 record earning a first round by in the playoffs.

Photo submitted

West Memphis Christian Lady Knights rallied around coach Tabitha Bramucci for a must win season finally.

The team scored 46 in downing the DeSoto Academy Thunderbirds securing a place in the post season playoffs.

Photo by John Rech