Blue Devils beat Bombers

West Memphis coach wants better defense despite win

By Billy Woods WM School District

The growing trend of mediocre perimeter defense from his team has head coach Marcus Brown frustrated.

Despite his team’s 55-46 victory over Mountain Home Friday night at Lehr Arena, Brown first addressed his team giving up 18 three-pointers in the last two games, including seven from the Bombers.

“I congratulate my team on the victory, but we still had too many missed assignments on defense,” said Brown. “We act like nobody on the other team can shoot the ball. We just gotta make up our minds what kind of team we’re going to be on defense.”

With the victory the Blue Devils (17-4 overall, 5-2 in the 5A-East Conference) now have the upper hand on second place in league standings after Marion’s victory over Jonesboro.

The Blue Devils and the Hurricane are now tied for second in the standings, but West Memphis has the tie-breaker by virtue of its 54-46 win at Jonesboro.

Proving to be a pesky sort at times this season (the Bombers had Marion beaten a week earlier at home before losing 50-47), Mountain Home used a sinking defense on West Memphis’ Chris Moore and to some extent had some success with it.

Despite being swarmed when he caught the ball in the post, the Blue Devils’ 6-foot-6 junior forward still managed 18 points and 9 rebounds.

Still, the Blue Devils needed help from Moore’s teammates to put away the Bombers (7-12, 2-5).

The help came in the form of senior guard Corliss Brewer, who scored 10 points on long jumpers that came just inside the threepoint arc, and senior point guard Cavin Paige, who scored 12 points, but more importantly dished for 7 assists with just 1 turnover.

Because of that, the Blue Devils operated efficiently enough on offense, sinking 25 of 48 field-goal attempts (52 percent).

And duly noted by the previously critical Brown.

“Now we did some good things offensively,” said Brown. “I thought our ball movement was much better and we were much more patient. Corliss came around and hit some big

press.

ing it over just five times while forcing 15 Bomber miscues.

Hoard finished with 7 points while teammate Jamal Macklin hit for 6.

Mountain Home was paced by Wyatt Gilbert's game-high 20 points while Matt Jones totaled 14.

West Memphis takes Tuesday off before returning to action this Friday night at Marion.

Chris Moore (2) traps

jumpers. And that’s what we have to do. We have to find the guys who are supposed to be shooting those shots. Kids need to realize they’re open for two reasons. Either because the play was executed well enough for them to be open or because the other team wants them to be open.”

Perhaps offsetting that grind-it-out style on halfcourt sets was the lack of free-throw attempts by

Mountain Home’s Wyatt

West Memphis. Moore hit 4 of his 6 free throws, which was the total amount for the team.

Mountain Home led 12-11 after one quarter, but junior Immanuel Hoard, back in action after a four-game absence due to injury, sank his first shot attempt in nearly three weeks, a three-pointer to give the Blue Devils an 18-16 lead early in the second quarter.

West Memphis built a 48-

Gilbert (22) in full-court

32 lead by the 4:26 mark of the fourth quarter before the team’s lack of defensive rotation left Mountain Home three-point shooters with some open looks at the basket.

The visitors sank 3 three-pointers in the final four minutes to make the score look more respectable on their end.

The Blue Devils had a near perfect game with regard to ball security, tum-