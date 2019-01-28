Lady Bombers sink Lady Devils

West Memphis girls score just 22 in loss to Mountain Home

By Billy Woods WM School District

The rim never looked smaller for the West Memphis Lady Devils.

With each attempted shot it seemed the Lady Devils fell deeper into the funk that would define their night on Friday at Lehr Arena.

The West Memphis girls sank just 2 of their first 24 shots from the field and just 5 of 30 for the entire game in an ugly affair that saw Mountain Home come away with a 24-22 victory.

Granted, Mountain Home wasn’t much better at finding the range.

The Lady Bombers 7 of 30 shot from the floor.

The bottom line, however, is that the Lady Devils (10-7 overall, 3-4 in the 5A-East Conference) lost their chance to create some separation from the field of four teams that came into Friday night tied for third place in the conference standings. WMHS, Paragould, Mountain Home and Marion all had 3-3 records before Friday night’s games. Marion, Mountain Home and Paragould all came away winners and now the Lady Devils find themselves on the outside looking in with regard to state tournament implications.

“I don’t know if you can get any worse than what we did tonight,” said Lady Devils head coach Sonja Tate. “We just weren’t executing, we were fearful…I don’t know.”

Despite the frigid shooting, the Lady Devils found themselves in good shape after one quarter, leading Mountain Home (12-8, 4-3) 6-3 heading into the second stanza. But Mountain Home’s Payton Huskey drained two three-pointers on successive trips down the floor to help the visitors to a 13-8 halftime lead.

“We kept abandoning the plays we were supposed to run,” said Tate. “You just have to have the courage to execute the plays.”

Eventually, the Lady Bombers built a nine-point lead (31 -22) in the second half, but the West Memphis girls kept chipping away and finally caught Mountain Home. With a chance to give her team the lead with 19.6 seconds to play in the game, West Memphis’ Aryah Hazley, who led all scorers with 16 points (or over 72 percent of her team’s offense), split a pair of free throws with the second one missing for a 22-22 score.

Mountain Home ran down the rebound and head coach Dell Leonard called timeout with 11.3 seconds to play.

West Memphis’ Tierra Bradley fouled Kate Gilbert with 5.5 seconds left on the clock. Bradley sank both free throws.

With barely enough time to go the length of the floor, Hazley lost control of the ball after she crossed half-court and the ball went out of bounds as the buzzer sounded.

After the game, Tate lamented some crucial missed free throws.

“If we shoot 75 percent (from the free-throw line) in the fourth quarter we win the ball game,” said Tate. “We missed four free throws in the fourth quarter.”

Both teams went one full quarter without scoring from the field. West Memphis’ came in the second quarter and Mountain Home’s came in the fourth quarter. In fact, the Lady Bombers were nearly shut out in the final eight minutes, except for Gilbert’s free throws at the end and another foul shot by Emma Martin early in the quarter.

West Memphis took decent care of the ball, turning it over just nine times while forcing 15 Mountain Home turnovers, including 7 in the fourth quarter.

Still, it wasn’t enough.

After Hazley’s 16 points, the rest of the Lady Devil offense was sparse. Bradley scored 3 points and sophomore Ta’Nya Burnett contributed 2.

The Lady Devils take Tuesday night off before playing at Marion on Friday night.

Lady Devils Terrika Inmon (left) and Cortasia Hollins swarm a Mountain Home ball-handler.

Photo by Billy Woods