ommunity News in Brief

Community News in Brief

• DeltaARTS Trivia Challenge – Tonight at 6 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Proceeds to benefit DeltaARTS programs in the community.

• 46th Annual Knights of Columbus Oyster Supper In memory of Frank Alpe and Rodney — Russell, Wednesday, Feb. 6 from 4:30 until1 8 p.m. at V.F.W. Post, 5225 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Ticket price $35 per person. For tickets call Tom Meyers at 901-8496133.

• Hope House Ministries Food Give-Away — The next food give away will be Feb.

8th. Appointments must have been made in advance.

• EACC presents the Platters, Original Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and the Drifters – Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket packages available online at www.eacc.

edu or by calling 870-6334480, ext 352.

• Memphis Herb Society

- is now seeking applications for its 2019 Herban Renewal grant program. The herb society annually awards small grants to nonprofit organizations that plan to use herbs in beautification and educational projects. Recipients of the grants agree to make a presentation of their project at a meeting of the society. Schools, libraries, churches, garden clubs etc. are encouraged to apply. To get an application, send an email requesting an application form tomhsherbanrenewal @ gmail. com. To be considered for a grant, completed applications must be received by March 5.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharia Chase at 870-514-5577.

• After School at Risk Program – Total Deliverance Cathedral Church is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at the following locations: Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle, supper M-F at 3:15/snacks at 4:15-5 p.m. Saturday and days of no school from 12 until 1:15 p.m. New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd, Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7 p.m./snack at 7:45-8:15 p.m. Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree, supper from 7:45/snack 8:309:30 p.m. Every Sunday from 12 p.m./snacks at 1:15 p.m.

Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 131 Front St., Parkin, supper M-F after school at 4:15-5 p.m./snacks at 5-5:30 p.m. Whole Truth Church, 524 2nd St., Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7:308:15 p.m./snacks 8:15-8:45 p.m.

• Families in Transition -

provides sup-

YJS

Families

in Transition port groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide “Safe Dates” Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in “Safe Dates”, please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties.

Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and ' eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S.

25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N.

7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• Purchase Birth & Death

Certificates in Earle – Crittenden County Health Department, 841 Ruth St., Earle.

Office hours are the first Wednesday of the month and eveiy Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Birth Certificates are $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates are $10 ($8 for each additional copy).

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-7358803 after 4 p.m.

• Amercan Red Cross Volunteers Needed — Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Elzadia Washington at 870-635-1955 or 501-2284202.

•GEM Academy – Inside The Word on the Move Tabernacle, 2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. We offer education enrichment classes for children 1st to 3rd grade. For more information or to register for 2018 contact our School Director Mrs. Marlena Davis at 870-394-4792.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E.

Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H.

Polk Dr., Marion.