What Is Money?

‘A Political View’ By Sherry Holliman

In order to understand our need for a piece of paper with numbers printed on it, we should have a clear definition of what money is. In general, people tend to use the term “money” as a synonym for “wealth”. Money makes the world go around and most people in the world probably have handled money; many of them on a daily basis. But despite its familiarity, probably few people could tell you exactly what money is, or how it works. In short, money can be anything that can serves as a store of value.

This means people can save it and use it later as a unit of account to provide a common base for prices or medium of exchange (trade); something that people can use to buy and sell from one another.

The easiest way to think about the role of money is to consider what would change if we did not have it. If there were no money, we would be reduced to a barter economy. Every item someone wanted to purchase would have to be exchanged for something that person could provide. Having to find specific people to trade with makes it very difficult to specialize. People’s needs would go unmet if they weren’t able to find the right person with whom to barter. But with money, you don’t need to find a particular person.

You just need a market in which to sell your goods or services. People can use that money to buy what you need from others who also accept the same medium of exchange.

Sherry Holliman is a concerned citizen of Crittenden County and has some views on a variety of topics that she wants to share with her neighbors.

