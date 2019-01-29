A-State announces Fall Graduates

Degree-earners include local scholars

From A-State News

news@astate.edu

JONESBORO —

Arkansas State University has released the list of students who were awarded diplomas on the undergraduate and graduate levels during the 2018 fall commencement ceremony Dec. 8 in the First National Bank Arena on campus.

Graduates from seven colleges including Agriculture. Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, and Sciences and Mathematics, along with undergraduate studies, received doctoral, specialist, master, bachelor and associate degrees.

Included among the graduates were several from Crittenden County and surrounding areas.

CRITTENDEN:

Earle, Carloss Guess, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership Marion, Jada Devon Carter, Bachelor of Science, Health Promotion Marion, Bria Nicole Chappie, Bachelor of Science, Strategic Communications Marion, Shondra Y. Farris, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership Marion, Hannah Claire Harrison, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing Marion, Afton Michelle Devine, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Marion, Tori Ann Manning, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing Marion, Jacklyn M.

Marrow, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing Marion, Monica Ann Millsap, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction Marion, Brooke N.

Robinson, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing Marion, Catrina Evette Selvy, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing Marion, Michael Andrew Smith, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Plant and Soil Science Marion, LaTonya D.

Trotter, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing Marion, Kimberly Rena Williams, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction Marion, Candice J.

Zachary, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership Turrell, Shaquetta Sharnice Earls, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing West Memphis, Gabrielle A. Bougard, Bachelor of Science, Management West Memphis, Fredrika Shantail Curry, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration West Memphis, Latasha Renee Davis, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing West Memphis, Lydia Corinne Jackson, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing West Memphis, Kelly Elois Lancaster, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing West Memphis, Matthew Tyler Miller, Bachelor of Science, Finance West Memphis, Treyvon L. Olden, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing West Memphis, Sade’ Rene’ Roberts, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing West Memphis, Samantha Rusher, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Gifted, Talented, and Creative West Memphis, Mallory E.

Voyles, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing West Memphis, BreAnna S. Wiley, Master of Science, Sport Administration

CROSS:

Cherry Valley, Betty Susan Clark, Certificate Program, Special Education Teacher Cherry Valley, Sarah Lyndsey Morrow, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education Vanndale, Miranda Kay Elizondo, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Animal Science Wynne, Sabreem Aleem, Master of Science, Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management Wynne, Christopher Jordan Fleming, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration Wynne, Kristian Sloan Jumper, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Wynne, Karen Davis McLendon, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Gifted, Talented, and Creative Wynne, Tobey L. Nichols, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology Wynne, Laura Anne Ray, Master of Science in Education, Reading Wynne, Kelsey Abigail McFadden, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences, Radiologic Sciences Wynne, Rusty K. Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Agricultural Business Wynne, Ariel S. Williams, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology Wynne, Brycial T.

Williams, Specialist in Education, Reading Wynne, Mary A. Winfrey, Master of Science, Early Childhood Services

POINSETT:

Harrisburg, Edwin Blake Brietz, Bachelor of Applied Science, Applied Science Harrisburg, Ayson W.

Lamb, Bachelor of Science, Finance Harrisburg, Mallory Breanne Long, Bachelor of Science, Management Harrisburg, Morgan L.

Reinhard, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude Harrisburg, Cody David Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Plant and Soil Science Lepanto, Hayden Lee Harsson, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design Lepanto, Jamie D. Kohan, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences, Radiologic Sciences Lepanto, Abby Jeanne Ruiz, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Marked Tree, James Colten Frazier, Master of Science, Sport Administration Marked Tree, Toby L.

Painter, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Marked Tree, Elizabeth §W Mae Prather, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Trumann, Ronnie D. Dye, Bachelor of Science, Strategic Communications Trumann, Steven A.

Edwards, Master of Science, Sport Administration Trumann, Linda Michele Forbis, Master of Accountancy, Accounting Trumann, Austin W. Jones, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Cum Laude Trumann, Brittany Nicole London, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12 Trumann, Keiron Darrell Sims, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology Trumann, Emilee N.

Timbs, Bachelor of Science in Education, Physical Education Trumann, Danielle Lynn Webb, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology, Sociology Trumann, Cain W. White, Bachelor of Science in Education, Physical Education Trumann, Jedidiah Coy Whitt, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Magna Cum Laude/Honors Program Trumann, Taylor D.

Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Cum Laude/Honors Program Weiner, Carly Ciara Bradley, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Gifted, Talented, and Creative Weiner, Hanna Nicole Longino, Master of Science in Education, Reading Weiner, Mary Jean Sitzer, Master of Arts, Heritage Studies

ST. FRANCIS:

Forrest City, Samantha D.

Devazier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing Forrest City, Paige M.

Owens, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Palestine, Homer Lee Browning, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Agricultural Business, Sumrna Cum Laude Palestine, Ryan S. Halbert, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership Palestine, Gunner Jayroe Holman, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Plant and Soil Science