Chocolate Mug Cake

A better-for-you dessert, these miniature cakes made in mugs can be on the table in just 3 1/2 minutes. Simply combine a short list of ingredients, mix in your microwave-safe mug and pop it in the microwave for a quick, chocolaty snack.

1. In a medium bowl, add almond flour, baking powder, baking cocoa, and coconut sugar. Stir to combine. Add almond milk, egg, vanilla extract, almond butter and a pinch of salt. Whisk until incorporated and batter is smooth. Lightly coat inside of mug with spray and pour batter into mug.

2. Microwave mug cake for 1 minute and 30 seconds. Sprinkle mini morsels on top.