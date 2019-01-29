Cocoa Mocha Oatmeal Cookies

A mocha drizzle makes these oatmeal cookies stand out among healthier dessert options. After 15 minutes in the oven, you’re left with a delightful treat that doesn’t send your diet down the drain.

1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. In a food processor, add 2 cups of oatmeal and process until it resembles flour. Reserve.

3. In a large bowl, combine oatmeal flour, remaining 1/2 cup of oatmeal, chocolate morsels, salt, baking powder and chopped apples.

4. In the same food processor add dates, and gradually add egg whites, butter, almondmilk and vanilla. Process until dates appear fine.

5. In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients with wet ingredients until fully incorporated.

6. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place a small ice cream scoop or two tablespoonsized cookie dough balls one inch apart. Slightly flatten each ball.

7.Bake for 15 minutes and allow to cool.

8. While cookies are baking, whisk together pow

dered sugar> cocoa’ coffee and water untl1 smooth-

Drizzle cookies with coffee glaze.