Harvest Breakfast Skillet

This hearty meal can be enjoyed any time of day. Combining fresh vegetables, eggs and sweet potatoes with diced quinoa crunch veggie burgers, this skillet puts a new spin on breakfast for dinner.

1. In a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil and sauté onions, garlic and kale for 5-6 minutes. Remove from pan, reserve.

2. Return skillet to medium-high heat and add remaining tablespoon of oil, spaghetti squash and sweet potatoes. Sauté for 6-7 minutes.

3. Cut each burger into 9 pieces and add to the pan.

4. Stir in soy sauce, pepper and sauteed vegetables.

5. Make 4 holes in the mixture and crack an egg into each. Cover and continue to cook for 4-5 minutes or until desired doneness of eggs is reached.

6. Top with sliced avocado. Enjoy!

