HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, January 30, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Something will happen today that makes others see you as sympathetic and kind. Alternatively, you might see a parent or a boss in the same light.

Your idealism is aroused today because of learning something that makes you feel compassion for others. (Kindness is wanting the happiness of others. Compassion is wanting their relief from suffering.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) If you have the power to influence how something is shared today, you will be fair. In fact, you will want to help the underdog.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) A discussion about a close relationship, especially a marriage, will go well today, because you want to establish rules that are caring and loving for

(July 23 to Aug. 22) You continue to work hard today, but you also are aware of the welfare of co-workers. If you can help someone in need today, you will feel emotionally gratified.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Children can be a source of joy. Today you feel tenderhearted toward a child or children in general. If you can do something to help young people, you will.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Your idealism is aroused today regarding family matters, especially how to deal with an older family member, perhaps an aging parent. You want to do the right and caring thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Today you are in touch with your imagination, which is why artists and creative people can use their imagination in a practical way. It’s a good day for filmmaking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Money is energy. Today you see how money can be used to relieve the suffering of others. If you can help to make this happen, this is a noble cause.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Today you can achieve a lovely balance between your material world and your spiritual needs. Whatever you do, you will work to further your ideals in a charitable cause or a religious setting.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today you’re willing to put the welfare of others before your own. This is generous, because true generosity is giving what is needed.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will find it rewarding and gratifying to work for a charitable group or organization today. Why not help those who are less fortunate than you?

YOU BORN TODAY: You are creative, logical and sometimes eccentric. You are multitalented and can juggle several occupations.

