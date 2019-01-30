HOROSCOPE_

For Thursday, January 31,2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You might work hard in a gym class, doing an exercise regime or biking or jogging, because you are determined to improve yourself! Don’t overdo it. (Be reasonable.)

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Don’t get suckered into someone else’s game of manipulation today. Take the high road, because then you will have nothing to regret. (And you’ll be safer.) GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A friend or a member of a group will be pushy about his or her agenda today. This person intends to succeed at what he or she wants to achieve. Stay out of this person’s way.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You are so ambitious today! There is nothing wrong with ambition, but do not be ruthless. Be considerate of others because, as humans, all people have equal rights. (You know this.) LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Steer clear of controversial subjects, because you will be overbearing if you get caught up talking about politics, religion or racial issues. Or you might encounter someone who is like this. Yikes!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Disputes about insurance issues or inheritances might arise today. If so, they could be ugly, because everyone is determined to stick to his or her point of view.(Not good.) LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Avoid arguments with close friends and partners today, because you will not reach an agreement. People are rigid in their thinking today and close-minded.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Do not be pushy about trying to get your way at work today. Things will backfire, and you might end up with egg on your face. (Ketchup helps.) SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Romance is in the toilet today. Arguments are likely. Meanwhile, parents must be patient and gentle with their kids if they have hissy fits and meltdowns. It happens.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You want your way at home today about certain issues.

However, someone will block you. Don’t let this progress to a nasty fight. Postpone things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Avoid arguments with siblings, neighbors and relatives today, because they will likely arise. Remember: Anger serves no purpose except to make everyone miserable.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Do not spend your money rashly today, even though you have a strong desire to buy something or do something. Likewise, don’t be a bully about financial transactions.