Man seeking commitment finds casual sex instead

Marion PD working Exxon robbery

Armed gunmen hold up convenience store

Three suspects are wanted by the Marion Police Department in connection with the robbery of a local gas station.

“On Saturday, Jan. 19, shortly after midnight, Marion police officers responded to the Exxon located at 3477 I-55 West Service Road, in reference to an aggravated robbery at the convenience store” said Det. Paul Turney.

Upon Officers arrival, the suspects had already fled the scene.

“Upon investigation,” said Turney, “the clerk advised that three black male subjects with guns had entered his store as he was trying to close.”

According to a release, the subjects took money from the register, as well as other items of merchandise from the store. There were no reported injuries to any person. Upon processing the EXXON ROBBERY

crime scene, evidence was collected in reference to this incident.

“Upon a follow up investigation with Marion Detectives, these suspects are believed to be in or around the Eastern Arkansas area,” said Turney.

The Marion Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are actively working together at this time, in order to obtain more suspect information.

As an additional response, said Turney, the Marion police are conducting business checks during closing hours in order to deter any criminal

activity.

Anyone with information in regards to this case is urged to contact Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 7324444.

By the Evening Times News Staff