ommunity News in Brief

• Free Tax Preparation West Memphis Public Library – Beginning Saturday, Feb. 2 until mid April when tax season is over, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. For appointments call Yvonne Howard at 901-433-4334.

• Bingo – American Legion Monday, Feb. 4 Special door prizes and Jackpot. Free three on with two books. Weekly fish fry and Karoke first Friday of every month.

• 46th Annual Knights of Columbus Oyster Supper — In memory of Frank Alpe and Rodney Russell, Wednesday, Feb. 6 from 4:30 until 8 p.m. at V.F.W. Post, 5225 S. Avalon, West Memphis.

Ticket price $35 per person.

For tickets call Tom Meyers at 901-849-6133.

• Hope House Ministries Food Give-Away – The next food give away will be Feb.

8th. Appointments must have been made in advance.

• EACC presents the Platters, Original Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and the Drifters – Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket packages available online at www.eacc.

edu or by calling 870-6334480, ext 352.

• Memphis Herb Society is now seeking applications for its 2019 Herban Renewal grant program. The herb society annually awards small grants to nonprofit organizations that plan to use herbs in beautification and educational projects.

Recipients of the grants agree to make a presentation of their project at a meeting of the society. Schools, libraries, churches, garden clubs etc.

are encouraged to apply.

To get an application, send an email requesting an application form tomhsherbanrenewal@ gmail.com. To be considered for a grant, completed applications must be received by March 5.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharia Chase at 870-514-5577.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties.

Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay @ foodbankofnea .org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S.

25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides

snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N.

7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy).

You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates in Earle - Crittenden County Health Department, 841 Ruth St., Earle. Office hours are the first Wednesday of the month and every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Birth Certificates are $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates are $10 ($8 for each additional copy).

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission,

and scholarship mation/ WW assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus.

Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally.

Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree Center coordinator.

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-735-8803 after 4 p.m.

• Families in Transition -

provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide “Safe Dates” Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in “Safe Dates”, please contact Nyya Denson at 870-732-4077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

•GEM Academy – Inside The Word on the Move Tabernacle, 2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. We offer education enrichment classes for children 1 st to 3rd grade. For more information or to register for 2018 contact our School Director Mrs. Marlena Davis at 870-394-4792.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E.

Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H.

Polk Dr., Marion.

• Woolfolk Public Library

Story Hour Come enjoy stories* crafts n and a snack at the library, |

100

N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.