Christian White earns Player of the Week honors

Freshman is is second Greyhound to earn Region Player of the Week from NJCAA

www.asumidsouthsports.com

Christian White, a 6’6” freshman from Jacksonville, Arkansas, has been named the NJCAA Region 2 Player of the Week for the week of January 14-20. He is the second Greyhound to earn the award after Jalen Lynn earned his second honor last week.

White helped the Greyhounds defeat Region 2 rival North Arkansas College in Harrison, scoring a season-high 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting, hitting 2-of-2 from the free throw line, and also pulled down 9 rebounds, had 2 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot. After being saddled with 2 quick fouls in the first half, he scored 22 in the second half to help the Greyhounds to the road victory. White also scored 6 points, collected 6 rebounds and finished with 4 blocked shots in a loss to Itawamba Community College Monday.

Currently averaging 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and a team-leading 1.0 blocked shot per game, White is shooting nearly 55% from the field as the Greyhounds hold a 12-5 record and are receiving votes in the NJCAA National Poll.

The Greyhounds return to The Dog House got off on the wrong foot Monday in the first of seven straight games at home. The Greyhounds fell to Northwest Mississippi Community College 77-65. ASU Mid-South will try to get back on the winning track this evening against West Kentucky CTC.

Game time is 6 p.m. on the ASU Mid-South south campus.

From ASU Mid-South Sports